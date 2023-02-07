ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

North Platte couple, owners of skill gaming casinos, accused of tax evasion

The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte CRA tackles Sustainable Beef contract and Wilkinson’s TIF application

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday morning, the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority had its first meeting of the 2023 calendar year. The CRA was tasked with electing a chair and vice chair for the year, and longtime member Don Lucas volunteered to serve as vice chair. Greg Wilke will remain the chair. The board also welcomed two new members.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
agupdate.com

Nebraskans are national wool contest winners

Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
LEXINGTON, NE
knopnews2.com

NEBRASKALand Days Artist makes chart history

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s only February but a NEBRASKAland Days Artist is setting themselves up to have a big year. Lainey Wilson made chart history this month when she became the first female country artist in over a decade to simultaneously have two songs in the top ten on country radio.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

