Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department found a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia on Friday. The woman went missing at around 2 p.m. on Friday, but was found at around 7 p.m.
UPDATED North Platte police searching for missing woman with dementia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police are asking the public to help locate a missing 73-year-old woman who has dementia. Police said the woman has a gray ponytail and was last seen walking a border collie. The woman was wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a brown stocking cap with a ball.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
doniphanherald.com
North Platte couple, owners of skill gaming casinos, accused of tax evasion
The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."
Swift Auto Center crowned champ of 1st North Platte Post Jingle/Slogan Showdown
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-It's where customers take their family and friends. Swift Auto Center of North Platte took home the title in the first-ever North Platte Post/Eagle Radio Jingle/Slogan Showdown. Readers could listen to jingles and slogans from local businesses, then vote for their favorite. After the votes were tallied, Swift...
knopnews2.com
North Platte CRA tackles Sustainable Beef contract and Wilkinson’s TIF application
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday morning, the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority had its first meeting of the 2023 calendar year. The CRA was tasked with electing a chair and vice chair for the year, and longtime member Don Lucas volunteered to serve as vice chair. Greg Wilke will remain the chair. The board also welcomed two new members.
agupdate.com
Nebraskans are national wool contest winners
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
knopnews2.com
NEBRASKALand Days Artist makes chart history
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s only February but a NEBRASKAland Days Artist is setting themselves up to have a big year. Lainey Wilson made chart history this month when she became the first female country artist in over a decade to simultaneously have two songs in the top ten on country radio.
Comments / 0