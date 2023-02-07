Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida before cooler air moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heads up: Strong to severe weather is possible this Super Bowl weekend across Central Florida with downpours forecast to start Saturday afternoon and into the evening. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Colder air will then move in on Super...
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If you've never watched a launch live and in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours
Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday. Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Expect gusty winds across Central Florida this Super Bowl Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 67 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yesterday's cold front has moved out of the picture out to sea but has left behind some gusty winds for Super Bowl Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 35-40 mph this afternoon, especially along the coast. As a result, a Wind...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Rain and storms kick off Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Friday evening and into Saturday morning, a few showers could develop, but mostly along the Atlantic Coast. Saturday looks very wet with a strong storm risk spreading across the Central Peninsula, this includes the Orlando Metro.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Feb. 10, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see storms moving into the region on Saturday, possibly severe at times. Behind the storms will come much colder temperatures with highs reaching only into the 60s on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
fox35orlando.com
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy who wandered away from home found with family dog
Deputies found a boy who disappeared from his home Friday leaving his father in a scare. The boy was 150 yards away from his house and his family's dog was with him.
fox35orlando.com
Proposed bill could have Florida renters paying monthly fees instead of security deposits
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would provide an option to renters...
fox35orlando.com
Harding High School student fatally stabbed by another student: St. Paul police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday. Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had "apparent stab wounds," Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.
Comments / 0