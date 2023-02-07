ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

fox35orlando.com

No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10

NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
fox35orlando.com

Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours

Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Rain and storms kick off Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Friday evening and into Saturday morning, a few showers could develop, but mostly along the Atlantic Coast. Saturday looks very wet with a strong storm risk spreading across the Central Peninsula, this includes the Orlando Metro.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Feb. 10, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see storms moving into the region on Saturday, possibly severe at times. Behind the storms will come much colder temperatures with highs reaching only into the 60s on Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Harding High School student fatally stabbed by another student: St. Paul police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday. Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had "apparent stab wounds," Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN

