ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday. Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had "apparent stab wounds," Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO