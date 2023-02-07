Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot
Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
A 28-year-old woman thought an old shoulder injury was flaring up. She was actually having mini-strokes due to a rare brain condition.
Jia Wu first noticed symptoms of stroke, like a floppy wrist and numbness in one arm, while stationed on a base in Qatar in 2020.
New study finds smoking cannabis does not contribute to reduced lung function
Perhaps the most thorough of its kind, a new study seems to indicate that tobacco is still the real danger. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Do These 6 Things to Keep Dementia at Bay
Alzheimer’s disease is largely a preventable disease, and we know quite a lot about what people need to do to help prevent it. So says Professor David Smith, former Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medical Science at the University of Oxford, who is one of a team of world-leading prevention experts at the Food for the Brain Foundation.
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Study Reveals The Dark Side Of Daily Marijuana Smoking: How It Affects Decision-Making And Concentration
This article was originally published in January 2022. What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress.
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study
Children with ASD have problems with communicating, social interaction and are prone to repetitive behaviors. The post Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study appeared first on Talker.
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy
Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
Arthritis drug may turn old blood young again
Young blood has a rejuvenating effect when infused into older bodies, according to recent research: Aging hearts beat stronger, muscles become stronger, and thinking becomes sharper. Many scientists are looking for the elements of young blood that can be captured or replicated and put into a pill. But what if...
Blood Pressure Medications Not Safe or Effective in Lowering Top Number of BP Reading After Endovascular Stroke Treatment
Blood pressure medications may not be safe or effective to use for lowering systolic blood pressure following endovascular treatment for acute ischemic stroke. New findings from the phase 2 randomized, open label, BEST-II trial (NCT04116112) of 120 patients with acute ischemic stroke suggested that use of blood pressure medications (BPM) to lower systolic blood pressure immediately following endovascular treatment (EVT) for acute ischemic stroke may not be safe or effective.
