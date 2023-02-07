ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ahchealthenews.com

5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot

Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
psychreg.org

Do These 6 Things to Keep Dementia at Bay

Alzheimer’s disease is largely a preventable disease, and we know quite a lot about what people need to do to help prevent it. So says Professor David Smith, former Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medical Science at the University of Oxford, who is one of a team of world-leading prevention experts at the Food for the Brain Foundation.
TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse

Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ajmc.com

Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy

Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
MedicalXpress

Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns

A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
ScienceBlog.com

Arthritis drug may turn old blood young again

Young blood has a rejuvenating effect when infused into older bodies, according to recent research: Aging hearts beat stronger, muscles become stronger, and thinking becomes sharper. Many scientists are looking for the elements of young blood that can be captured or replicated and put into a pill. But what if...
neurologylive.com

Blood Pressure Medications Not Safe or Effective in Lowering Top Number of BP Reading After Endovascular Stroke Treatment

Blood pressure medications may not be safe or effective to use for lowering systolic blood pressure following endovascular treatment for acute ischemic stroke. New findings from the phase 2 randomized, open label, BEST-II trial (NCT04116112) of 120 patients with acute ischemic stroke suggested that use of blood pressure medications (BPM) to lower systolic blood pressure immediately following endovascular treatment (EVT) for acute ischemic stroke may not be safe or effective.
