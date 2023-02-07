Read full article on original website
Study Says Toyota Truck Owners Most Likely To Help You Move
If you need a buddy to help you move, ask your pal with the Tacoma or Tundra. Here’s why. When it is time to move, you know the instinct; “Jethro has a pickup. I’ll ask him to help me!” Indeed, it’s worth asking. Only 2% of pickup owners report never saying yes to a move help request.
Should You Buy a Toyota Corolla in 2023? Not This Particular Model Warns Toyota Expert Mechanic
Find out now what is good and what is bad in Toyota’s recent changes to the new Corolla hatchback and sedan models reviewed by a Toyota expert mechanic and find out why one of the two you would be better off avoiding. The 2023 Sedan and Hatchback Reviewed. 2023...
Subaru Issues Solterra EV 'Do Not Drive' Warning, Wheel Problem Is Still Not Fixed
The wheel problem with the 2023 Subaru Solterra EV still needs to be resolved. Subaru issued a real for the all-new EN. Check out the reason for the recall and what customers need to know. Subaru of America and the NHTSA has issued an urgent recall of the 2023 Subaru...
Mainstream 3-Row Plug-In Hybrid SUV Options Are Slim But New Mazda CX-90 Spices Things Up
Do you want a 3-row plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV to pack around lots of people and stuff while lowering your carbon footprint on your daily drives? Are you frustrated by the relative lack of options, and or the prices, for 3-row PHEV SUVs? 2023 is going to see the arrival of at least one new 3-row PHEV SUV and the beginnings of a real competition among the few brands that offer such vehicles.
Goodyear Demonstrates a 90% Sustainable-Material Tire
In its endeavor to create a 100% sustainable-material tire, Goodyear has shown a demonstration tire that achieved 90% of that goal. Here is where the Goodyear development team is headed this year. As an automotive writer, it is almost painful to report on technology advances that a “just five years...
Subaru Drops Again In New J.D. Power Dependability Study - Should You Be Concerned?
Subaru scored poorly again in the 2023 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. And no Subaru models win any individual segment awards. Check out the dependability report here. See which car brands score the highest. It's not a surprise that Subaru scores poorly again in the latest 2023 J.D. Power Vehicle...
Owning a Tesla Without Home Charging
This is my experience owning a Tesla without home charging - and what to do if you can't charge at home. I have a Tesla 2022 Model 3 rear-wheel drive that I have owned for about 6 months now, and one thing that is different about me than most people is that I have no home charging. Not having home charging means I need to find a Tesla Supercharger or some other charging station in order to get my car charged up so that it can keep driving.
Elon Musk Makes a New Statement About Cybertruck and The Look of Our Roads
Tesla CEO Elon Musk just made a new tweeter statement about Cybertruck as Tesla's electric pickup truck is going through beta test production. His statement is about the Cybertruck and our roads, and needs deciphering. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has made headlines with his recent statement regarding the...
Lexus Makes Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars to Buy Right Now
Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are selling below their MSRP sticker price---one of which includes a 2023 Lexus!. Despite the pandemic-generated prices and lack of availability of many models, discounts are not a thing of the past. To help car buyers be aware of...
Fake Tesla's Are Everywhere
There are many Tesla copy cats trying to mimic Tesla. We'll share what these are. On June 12, 2014, Elon Musk said there was a wall of Tesla patents in the lobby of its Palo Alto headquarters. That is no longer the case. They have been removed, in the spirit of the open source movement, for the advancement of electric vehicle technology.
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Discover The Secrets Of The Tesla Cybertruck In A New Sighting
We are getting closer to seeing the final production version of the Tesla Cybertruck. A new test model was seen seen in California just yesterday, and some details immediately caught everyone´s attention. Just a few weeks ago Elon Musk announced to the world that the Tesla Cybertruck would soon...
Get Ready for an Explosion In Tesla Interest Today - From the Super Bowl EV Ads of Other Companies
Tesla is about to get a lot more interest in online searches due to advertising from other auto makers during the Super Bowl. Tesla Interest About to Increase - From the Super Bowl Ads of Competitors. The football Super Bowl is happening today and there is going to be a...
The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport Redefines Subcompact with Stylish Design
The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport is a subcompact luxury SUV that embodies the Lexus luxury formula with its upscale appearance and well-appointed interior. Despite its impressive aesthetic, the driving still offers a classic interpretation of the Lexus luxury experience. In 2022 Lexus NX brought a breath of fresh...
Tesla Reveals 3-Part Ecosystem EVs Being The 3rd Part
Tesla, a company known for its electric vehicles, has just unveiled a refreshed and concise version of its three-part ecosystem. It just tweeted its three-part ecosystem as complete energy solution. Tesla's ecosystem includes energy generation, energy storage, and electric vehicles. The aim of this ecosystem is to provide a complete...
Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now Led by GMC and Chevrolet Models
Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until February 28, 2023. SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. A recent Consumer Reports analysis of new car...
NHTSA Opens Probe Into Parts Flying Off 2 Million Ford Explorers
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation in reports that front windshield trim pieces are flying off some 2 million Ford Explorers. As if drivers don’t have enough to concentrate on as they motor down local interstates, there appears to be a new hazard, flying Ford Explorer parts. Indeed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into the issue. An investigation means that while the automaker hasn’t formally opened a recall – which is the automaker’s call and not the safety agency’s – it does mean that the issue is getting an in-depth look by the federal safety unit.
