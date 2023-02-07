ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Rutherford Source

La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects

La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023. The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides

SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023. The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25. It will be from 9am – 4pm at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks

Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane Closure Alert: Rocky Fork Road in Smyrna

Wednesday, February 8 from 8:30 AM to 2:15 PM there will be lane closures on Rocky Fork Road. Flaggers will be present for traffic control. Please use caution and allow for extra time as you travel through this area. If you have any questions, please call 615-459-9766.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: William Michael ‘Smitty’ Smith

William Michael “Smitty” Smith, age 64 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A native of Bardstown, KY, he was the son of the late William Charles Smith and Frances Ruth Metcalf Smith. Smitty was a US Army veteran and a pilot car owner/operator. Smitty...
ROCKVALE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

