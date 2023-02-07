Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
2nd Suspect Charged in Attack, Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student
Detectives have arrested 22-year-old Desmond Tyler as the 2nd suspect in last week’s attack and shooting of a 26-yr-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road in Green Hills. Tyler was charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping & attempted especially aggravated robbery. Last...
Murfreesboro Police Investigate Serious Crash on Broad Street That Sent Two to Hospital
Murfreeesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around 12:55...
La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects
La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022,...
Traffic Safety Task Force to Conduct Traffic Enforcement & Bar Checks This Sunday
“Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” – That’s the slogan from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to enlist people to stop drunk-driving crashes statewide during The Big Game on Feb. 12. Three people lost their lives in DUI-related traffic crashes and 91 drunk-driving crashes occurred during...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023. The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest...
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides
SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
A Rutherford County resident received a call from someone posing as a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant in the civil process division. The caller falsely tried to get $1,700 from the resident but the resident refused and notified the Sheriff’s Office. The name the caller used is not a sheriff’s sergeant or sheriff’s deputy.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report. Last seen unknown. 2. Juan...
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
Two Theft Suspects Walk Out of Murfreesboro Target Without Paying
Murfreesboro Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target...
Silver Alert Issued for 68-Year-Old Ridley Herrod Out of Lebanon
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued out of Lebanon for 68-year-old Ridley “Mack” Herrod. He was last seen in the area of S. College Street in Lebanon, wearing a red or blue jacket. Ridley “Mack” is 5’7″,weighs 236 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He has a...
Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville
Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 2-10-15, 2023
• MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night. • MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. –...
I-24 in Nashville Closed After Tractor Trailer Overturns
Eastbound lanes on I-24 in Nashville are closed after a spill from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT. The tractor was hauling 19K pounds of PVC pipe. Estimated clearance is 11am. It happened at mile marker 48 near Ellington Parkway. Traffic is now being diverted toward Rosa...
NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses
Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023. The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25. It will be from 9am – 4pm at...
I-65N in Sumner County Closed After Truck Carrying 40K Pounds of Paper Products Catches Fire
Lanes on I-65 north in Sumner County are closed after a truck caught fire early Wednesday. According to a TDOT spokesperson, the truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of paper products when the incident occurred.
OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks
Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
Lane Closure Alert: Rocky Fork Road in Smyrna
Wednesday, February 8 from 8:30 AM to 2:15 PM there will be lane closures on Rocky Fork Road. Flaggers will be present for traffic control. Please use caution and allow for extra time as you travel through this area. If you have any questions, please call 615-459-9766.
OBITUARY: William Michael ‘Smitty’ Smith
William Michael “Smitty” Smith, age 64 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A native of Bardstown, KY, he was the son of the late William Charles Smith and Frances Ruth Metcalf Smith. Smitty was a US Army veteran and a pilot car owner/operator. Smitty...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0