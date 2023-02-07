ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marta Del Rio and KitchenAid Stage New York Presentation to Celebrate New Color of the Year

Hibiscus was placed at the center of a special event that took place on the eve of New York Fashion Week on Thursday. KitchenAid has announced the color as its fifth annual Color of the Year, a distinction celebrated in product form (the brand’s Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender) and with the aforementioned presentation. The latter marks a collaboration with Marta Del Rio and featured involvement from a group of guest designers, Tia Adeola among them.
Mallet London x Transport For London Connect For New Capsule

Mallet London, the premium sneaker brand founded by UK TV star Tommy Mallet and businessman Evren Ozkarakasl, has just dropped a limited-edition footwear collection in partnership with the capital’s biggest transport network, Transport for London. Paying homage to the iconic Underground Tube map designed by Harry Beck in 1933,...

