Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
kcur.org
A new documentary explores how early German immigrants helped shape Missouri
The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Is This the Most Underrated Cave in Missouri? – I Believe It Is
Let's face it. Some caves are better than others and some are known more than others. There's one particular cave in Missouri that I think gets overlooked when great cave destinations are discussed. Let's see if you agree it's one of (if not the) most underrated caves in Missouri. If...
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
Did You Know Missouri Sort of Has Its Own Mini-Grand Canyon?
Yes, I've been to the real Grand Canyon in Arizona (twice as a matter of fact) so I know the difference. But, Missouri does have its own miniature version of the Grand Canyon - sort of. I had a friend share with me an article by Only In Your State...
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
Missouri Waterpark Named Best in the State for Outdoor Fun
I know we're still in the middle of winter, but I am so ready to be outdoors and enjoy the nice weather. If you're planning a fun vacation this summer or maybe a day trip to a fun waterpark Missouri Best Magazine just named the Big Surf Waterpark in Linn Creek, Missouri as the very best in sports & recreation. Now, the park is closed and won't open until May 27th, but when it does after looking at the website it really does look like a fun place to visit this summer.
Iowa Family Shares Their Sometimes Not-So-Glamorous Farming Life
If you watch some farm family videos on YouTube, you'd almost think that farming was just one big party. There's one Iowa family that's keeping it real and showing how not-so-glamorous their farm life really is sometimes and it's perfect. Do yourself a favor. If you don't already, follow the...
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0