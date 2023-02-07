Read full article on original website
NME
Are Henry and Sam really dead in ‘The Last Of Us’?
The Last Of Us delivers two heartbreaking deaths in the show’s fifth episode. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection. The...
NME
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter
The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
NME
Jenna Ortega was supposed to be in ‘You’ season four
Jenna Ortega was originally going to feature in the fourth season of You. The actor, who played Ellie Alves in the Netflix show’s second season, was expected to return for the fourth outing but couldn’t due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday. Speaking to IndieWire, showrunner Sera Gamble said:...
NME
Donald Glover’s new series ‘Swarm’ gets new trailer and release date
Donald Glover’s upcoming new series Swarm has gotten a release date and programme makers have shared a new teaser trailer – check it out below. The new horror series was co-created by Glover alongside his Atlanta writer Janine Nabers. The show, which premieres at SXSW on March 10...
NME
You can see the real stuffed ‘Cocaine Bear’ at this US cinema
A US cinema will host the “100 per cent real” Cocaine Bear taxidermy when the film is released later this month. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the action-comedy film is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag of cocaine in 1985. In the film, starring Keri Russell and Alden Ehrenreich, the bear goes on a killing rampage around a small town in Georgia.
NME
Hideo Kojima says he would’ve had to rewrite ‘Death Stranding 2’ if Elle Fanning had turned him down
Hideo Kojima says he would’ve had to basically rewrite Death Stranding 2 if Elle Fanning turned down the project. Taking to his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, the legendary video game director, writer, and producer talked to actor Fanning. During the podcast he explained that he wanted to use “Elle‘s talents and charm to create a character unlike any other”.
NME
What trailers are expected to be shown during the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl might be considered a sporting event but it’s equally a promotional vessel for the entire entertainment industry. Along with the celebrated halftime shows from the biggest acts in music, the event is punctuated with film and television trailers during the US broadcast. Last year’s event, for example, saw trailers for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Nope, Jurassic World: Dominion among others.
NME
‘Creed III’ trailer: Jonathan Majors is out to destroy Michael B. Jordan
Warner Bros. revealed a new trailer for Creed III during the 2023 Super Bowl – check it out above. The third instalment sees Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend Apollo Creed, while Jonathan Majors stars as Damian (Majors), a childhood friend of Creed who served time in prison and subsequently lost out on a promising boxing career.
NME
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer asks if you are ready for “one last ride?”
A new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released. Soundtracked by Rainbow’s ‘Since You Been Gone’, the new Guardians Of The Galaxy trailer sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) say in a voiceover: “I’m Star-Lord, I formed the Guardians, met a girl, fell in love. And that girl died. But then she came back…came back a dick.”
NME
‘The Flash’ trailer: Watch Michael Keaton make his return as Batman
The official trailer for The Flash has been released, and sees Michael Keaton make his return as Batman. The Flash, which is due for release June 16, 2023, sees Ezra Miller star as Barry Allen/The Flash and features Keaton returning as Batman, a role he last played in 1992’s Batman Returns. Ben Affleck also stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film.
NME
Paul Rudd let his kids believe he worked at the cinema despite being a Hollywood star
Paul Rudd has revealed that his children assumed he just worked at the cinema, and he never corrected them. The Hollywood star is currently promoting his third Ant Man film, Quantumania and in a new interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Rudd revealed that starring in the Marvel movie helped his children work out what he did for a living.
NME
Sublime finally launch cannabis brand after “years in the making”
American ska punk band Sublime have announced the launch of their own cannabis brand, Reefers by Sublime. The band confirmed the news on Twitter this week (February 7), writing: “After years in the making, the herb has landed! The official Sublime cannabis brand is now released. “We have partnered...
