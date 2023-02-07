ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say. According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m. He had been shot in the left...
Suspect in Nashville Homicide Arrested in Joliet, Police Say

Police in Joliet have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek late last year in Nashville, Tennessee, according to authorities and WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville. In a news release, the Joliet Police Department said it previously developed...
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
Chicago Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire in Lakeview

Chicago fire personnel extinguished a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. Fire officials later confirmed there was a two-alarm response...
5 Teens Seriously Injured in High-Speed Crash in Kane County

Five teens were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township in Kane County early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a serious crash at approximately 2:50 a.m. near 44W911 Dietrich Road and discovered that a 2019 Honda HR-V occupied by five teens had struck a tree.
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum

You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
