Walmart to Close its Remaining Pickup-Only Stores, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
Walmart appears to soon be ending its experiment of pickup-only stores with both prototype locations - one in the Chicago suburbs and the other in northwest Arkansas - among recently announced store closures. Earlier this week, the Chicago Tribune reported Walmart plans to shutter its pickup-only location in Lincolnwood, 6840...
Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say. According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m. He had been shot in the left...
3 Dead, at Least 15 Hurt in Chicago Shootings So Far This Weekend
Chicago police say that three people are dead and at least 15 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the 8400 block of South Wabash. According to police, a 23-year-old man was...
‘Justice For Julian:' Family and Friends Hold Prayer Vigil For 18-Year-old Shot In Chicago's Ashburn Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man from south suburban Alsip is in critical condition after being shot while riding in a car with friends in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood, according to his family. “My nephew is just a good kid and for him to go through this, it’s hard,” said the victim’s aunt,...
Suspect in Nashville Homicide Arrested in Joliet, Police Say
Police in Joliet have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek late last year in Nashville, Tennessee, according to authorities and WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville. In a news release, the Joliet Police Department said it previously developed...
2 Children, 1 Adult Seriously Injured in I-57 Crash on Chicago's Far South Side
Two children and an adult were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 57 Sunday morning, according to fire officials. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 11:43 a.m. near the outbound Bishop Ford Expressway exit on the inbound side of I-57.
City of Evanston Hands Out Free Gun Locks to Residents in Hope of Preventing Accidental Shootings
The city of Evanston is taking action addressing gun safety following a recent incident in which police say a teenager brought a gun to school. “The purpose of this program is to limit young people having easy access to them for guns,” said outreach worker Monday Bamgbose. “It’s used to prevent guns being in the hands of the wrong people.”
Activists Call for FBI, State Police to Assist in Investigating 1982 Calumet City Cold Case Murders
Community activists are asking the FBI, Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's Office to review the investigation into a 1982 cold case murder in south suburban Calumet City. Toni Caposey, 22, and Jacob Bird, 34, were found shot to death at a home in the 1500 block of Lincoln...
School Bus Driver Who Struck and Killed 2nd-Grade Student in Park Forest Didn't Possess a Legal License: Police
The school bus driver who struck and killed a 7-year-old boy in late January didn't have the license required to legally operate a school bus at the time of the crash, Park Forest police said. Authorities announced Sunday that they concluded the investigation into the death of Connor Kaczmarski, a...
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham
A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
Chicago Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire in Lakeview
Chicago fire personnel extinguished a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. Fire officials later confirmed there was a two-alarm response...
Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Highland Park Shooting, Gifted Mobility Bike
Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy who was left fighting for his life after the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4, has been gifted a mobility bike thanks to donations through "Project Mobility." Project Mobility is an organization that works to provide modified bicycles to improve mobility for individuals with...
5 Teens Seriously Injured in High-Speed Crash in Kane County
Five teens were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township in Kane County early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a serious crash at approximately 2:50 a.m. near 44W911 Dietrich Road and discovered that a 2019 Honda HR-V occupied by five teens had struck a tree.
‘Sick to My Stomach:' Neighbors Shocked After Girl Dies From Gunshot Wound After Finding Weapon in NW Indiana Residence
Neighbors are left devastated after a 2-year-old girl died after she apparently shot herself after finding a gun inside of a northwest Indiana mobile home. “It was awful. It made me sick to my stomach that this happened,” Felicia Snodgrass says. Snodgrass lives next door, and on Tuesday morning...
Chicago Auto Show Returns to Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19 Onset
The Chicago Auto Show, the largest auto show in the country, officially opened on Saturday to thousands of eager spectators and a return to its typical, larger size than in most recent years. The show, which goes through Monday, Feb. 20, is expected to see around a million visitors during...
16-Year-Old Charged in Murder of 2 Teens Outside Benito Juarez High School
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that left two teens dead and another two wounded in December. The teen is being charged as an adult, facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces...
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
As Spring Draws Closer, Daylight Saving Time Starts in Exactly One Month
Sunday marks a promising day on the calendar, as the U.S. is now just one month away from the start of daylight saving time. The annual tradition of springing clocks forward will take place on Sunday, March 12, and will take Chicago’s sunset time and push it all the way to 6:54 p.m.
Chicago Auto Show in Photos: Electric Vehicles, Hybrids, Cars of the Future and More
Thousands converged on the McCormick Place for the first day of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show to experience test tracks, learn about the latest in electric vehicle technology and explore antique cars. This year, the Auto Show, the largest of its kind, served as the site for multiple debuts -...
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum
You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
