Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
WWL-TV
Eagles lead Chiefs 24-14 at halftime
PHOENIX — Are you not entertained?. The first half of Super Bowl 57 was an action-packed doozy as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up by 10.
WWL-TV
Report: Zion Williamson re-injures hamstring will miss multiple weeks
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson, who has already missed nearly two dozen games this season will be out for "multiple weeks" after the All-Star game after he re-aggravated his hamstring injury, according to ESPN Basketball Writer Andrew Lopez. Williamson originally injured the hamstring on January 2 against Philadelphia. Without...
