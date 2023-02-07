Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
KIII TV3
Eagles lead Chiefs 24-14 at halftime
PHOENIX — Are you not entertained?. The first half of Super Bowl 57 was an action-packed doozy as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up by 10.
KIII TV3
NFL Honors: Three former Dallas Cowboys named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
DALLAS — It's where legacies are cemented in bronze busts. The greatest players to grace the field in the NFL live forever in history. Many Dallas Cowboys have been inducted over the years, and now, three more will join their brothers in Canton, Ohio. The trio of former Cowboys...
KIII TV3
Easy NFL rules guide for Super Bowl viewers
It's nearly time for the big game: the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, the Super Bowl is expected to have an audience of more than 100 million. Along those watchers will be diehard football fans who haven't missed a day of the season and finished first in their fantasy league. But there will also be plenty of folks who aren't as sure about the ins and outs.
KIII TV3
Why do teams defer the coin toss during the Super Bowl?
WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events in the U.S., with more than 100 million people watching the game. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship. But before the game can begin, the teams have to take care of some important business.
KIII TV3
How to watch the Super Bowl without cable
GLENDALE, Ariz. — This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. This year, the big game features a historic matchup and a halftime show from Rihanna. With more people than ever ditching traditional cable in favor of streaming services,...
