Super Bowl 2023 Live Updates: Follow Game Action – and the Ads

This is CNBC's live blog tracking all the ads and action during Super Bowl LVII. Read here to learn more about the ads and to watch them again after they debut. Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, but not everyone tuning in to the matchup between the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the class of the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, is there for the big game.
