A.V. Club
What to watch if the Super Bowl isn't for you
Who doesn’t love a rebel? If you don’t want to join most of the country by tuning into the Super Bowl on February 12, or if you’re understandably watching only the 13-minute Rihanna halftime show (that’s unskippable, we’re afraid), then here are some alternate Sunday offerings and TV shows to catch up on if the Super Bowl isn’t for you.
A.V. Club
Your free Peacock ride is over, Comcast Xfinity subscribers
Earlier this month, Peacock killed off its free, ad-supported tier, seemingly out of an attempt to make it more difficult and more generally unpleasant to access the streaming service’s surprisingly excellent stash of originals (no bullshit on that, Charlie Cale, we mean it!). But hey, there’s always Comcast Xfinity cable subscribers, who get access to Peacock premium tier for free! They’re technically on the hook, and they’re not going anywhere.
A.V. Club
Netflix harvests Andrew Scott's Talented Mr. Ripley show from Showtime's carcass
Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley is one of crime literature’s great opportunist: A practiced con man and manipulator with a near-inhuman talent for sensing the weaknesses of others, and then exploiting them for his own gain. We can only hope he’d be mildly impressed by Netflix today, then, which appears to have stopped by to watch Showtime be absorbed into the fleshy bulk of streaming service Paramount+, and paused to briefly pluck Andrew Scott’s long-in-the-works Ripley show from its still-screaming carcass.
A.V. Club
Two Barrys, two Batmans, and a familiar villain appear in the first trailer for The Flash
Warner Bros. has finally released the long-awaited trailer for its The Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller as... two different versions of The Flash. One seems to be the version from the Snyderverse movies and the other is... a different one. We don’t really know what’s up yet, but if you’ve read Flashpoint, you can probably make some assumptions—especially since the rest of the movie is also taking some obvious nods from that storyline.
A.V. Club
Showtime saves Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix series Uncoupled for a second season
Netflix and Showtime appear to have done some kind of bizarre dead show swap this weekend, trading series that each was done with, but which the other apparently saw continuing merit in. Not long after it was revealed that Netflix would be taking over custody of Andrew Scott’s upcoming Talented Mr. Ripley show (which had been in development at Showtime for years at this point), Deadline reports that Showtime has now picked up one of Netflix’s own discarded series: The Neil Patrick Harris break-up dramedy Uncoupled, which Netflix announced that it was canceling back in mid-January.
A.V. Club
HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet
HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)
A.V. Club
Joel and Ellie find new travel companions in a padded The Last Of Us
The loudest noise after last week’s The Last of Us remains the Kathleen controversy. Was casting Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey as a FEDRA-busting rebel queen an outside-the-box brilliant choice or...kind of underwhelming? As written and performed, Kathleen is soft-spoken but iron-willed, cool yet impulsive, and willing to shoot an elderly collaborator, while outwardly appearing a bland soccer mom, minus the fatigues. The actor herself took to Twitter to defend her casting. Commentators traded barbs. Me? In my last recap, I found Wine Club Lord Humungus unconvincing.
A.V. Club
Colin Mochrie reminds everyone that Whose Line Is It Anyway? has actually been back for a while
Ah, Whose Line Is It Anyway?—you show your tweenage child the show once, and suddenly you’ve committed to a decade of attending their improv shows. Often credited with helping break improv comedy into mainstream consciousness, Whose Line had an original run from 1998 until 2007. After that reruns continued to air, with fans begging for more—which is strange to longtime star Colin Mochrie, because the show has been back since 2013.
A.V. Club
Vin Diesel's got another Riddick movie on the way
Vin Diesel’s most iconic character—who isn’t Dom Toretto, XXX, or, our personal favorite, Bloodshot—is apparently gearing up to return to theaters yet again, with Deadline reporting that a fourth movie in Diesel’s Riddick series of film is apparently in the works. This comes from the...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Hugh Hudson, director of Chariots Of Fire
Hugh Hudson has died. The documentarian and director—best known for his 1981 Oscar winner Chariots Of Fire—directed a dozen or so feature-length movies across a long career (in addition to a number of award-winning commercials, created while working alongside other prominent up-and-coming British directors of the era like Ridley Scott), splitting his time between the words of feature and non-fiction film-making. Per THR, Hudson died in London today after a brief illness. He was 86.
A.V. Club
Rihanna offers a small new morsel about new music in pre-Super Bowl interview
It’s been seven long years since Anti, and nearly every day since then, fans have asked the same question: “Where is the album, Rihanna?” The query has become so ubiquitous that it’s a meme unto itself (one even Rihanna herself participates in). Yet the fact that she has come out of musical hibernation, first for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and now for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, suggests that there could be hope for that coveted ninth album after all.
A.V. Club
American Born Chinese
While Everything Everywhere All At Once has returned to theaters following its whopping 11 Oscar nominations, fans of last year’s indie hit can also look forward to seeing its cast back together again on the small screen this spring. James Hong was just confirmed to be reuniting with his previous onscreen family members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in American Born Chinese.
A.V. Club
When will we finally leave Britney Spears alone?
Britney Spears is not the subject of an impending intervention, according to Britney Spears. The rumor sprang from (who’d’ve thought) TMZ, which claimed her family (this time husband Sam Asghari, not her parents) are afraid for her life, that she’s been taking some unnamed medications and “flying off the handle.” An intervention was planned and called off; Spears instead met with a doctor and it “went well.”
Meghan Markle planned everything from the very beginning | Opinion
Royal author Valentine Low revealed the results of his journalistic investigation. Low talked to a lot of people who worked on the staff of the Royal Family at the time when Meghan Markle lived with Prince Harry in London. And they almost unanimously stated that Meghan herself created a situation that allegedly forced her to leave Britain. And I did it quite deliberately. Low told about this in an interview he gave to the publication Express.co.uk.
A.V. Club
Marc Maron is dropping Glow spoilers, but Alison Brie won’t
Many still mourn the untimely cancellation of Glow on Netflix, cutting the show off at the knees before it could commence with its planned finale. Nowadays a cancellation like that is all too common, but at the time it stung deeply, particularly for those involved. Star Alison Brie has referred to it as “the great heartbreak of my career,” but she’s still kept the fourth season’s secrets under lock and key, unlike some co-stars she could name. (It’s Marc Maron.)
A.V. Club
Fast X rollout kicks into high gear with a brand new first trailer
It’s been almost six months since, to the excitement of both Fast & Furious superfans and protestors, filming wrapped on the long-awaited 10th installment of the series. Titled Fast X (frankly, a downgrade from The A.V. Club’s proposed moniker, FasTen Your Seatbelts), the first half of the two-part finale has been in the works for years now— but a new trailer just kicked the rollout into high gear. Released today, the film’s first teaser promises lots of explosions, lots of booty shorts, lots of heartfelt glances, and of course: lots of Dom.
A.V. Club
Alison Brie knew we were going to ask about the Community movie
Somebody I Used To Know is a rom-com… kind of. “We call it a rom-com, but that’s not totally how I would describe the movie. I think of it more as an adult coming-of-age story,” Alison Brie said during a conversation with The A.V. Club on Wednesday, before dubbing the film a “rom-com, with a heavy dose of dram.”
