Netflix and Showtime appear to have done some kind of bizarre dead show swap this weekend, trading series that each was done with, but which the other apparently saw continuing merit in. Not long after it was revealed that Netflix would be taking over custody of Andrew Scott’s upcoming Talented Mr. Ripley show (which had been in development at Showtime for years at this point), Deadline reports that Showtime has now picked up one of Netflix’s own discarded series: The Neil Patrick Harris break-up dramedy Uncoupled, which Netflix announced that it was canceling back in mid-January.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO