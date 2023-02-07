Read full article on original website
Aurelion Sol rework arrives in LoL with multiple game-breaking bugs
Aurelion Sol’s long-awaited rework has finally made it to live servers, but his all-new abilities have come with a slew of game-breaking bugs, one of which makes him overpowered, while the other makes one of his abilities entirely unusable. Aurelion Sol has existed as a very niche champion for...
Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?
Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know. Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team...
Overwatch League 2023: Start date, teams, how to watch, more
The Overwatch League’s sixth season is almost upon us. Here’s everything you need in preparation for the upcoming Overwatch 2 competitive season. The Dallas Fuel reigned supreme in 2022 as the revamped Korean roster secured the organization’s first finals trophy, but will they be able to defend their championship?
Splatoon 3 update 2.1.1 patch notes: Expansion Pass bonus, changes for controls & Multiplayer
Splatoon 3 rolled out a new update on February 8 for version 2.1.1, featuring big changes to Multiplayer, player controls, and other fixes. Splatoon’s next Expansion Pass is going to bring with it a new single-player campaign, something fans have been calling for since its release in September 2022.
How to sign up for Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am West qualifiers
Blizzard is expanding its Overwatch Path to Pro with a new competition: the Overwatch League Pro-Am West. Find out how you can sign up for the qualifiers. Sean Miller, the Head of the Overwatch League, announced on February 8 a series of changes to the esport’s circuit for the 2023 season in the first community update of the year.
GTA Online hotfix update patches taxi god mode and four other glitches
The frustrating god mode taxi work mission glitch has been patched along with several other GTA Online glitches. For a week, GTA Online players have been complaining about the latest game-breaking bug that has been making playing in public lobbies almost impossible. “God mode” glitches are nothing new in GTA...
Overwatch 2 restores Numbani Airport in Season 3, teasing new map locations to come
With Numbani Airport now restored in Overwatch 2 Season 3 after years of destructive complications, players now believe the Hyrbid map might be teasing some future locations to come. After weeks of anticipation, Overwatch 2 players finally got to dive into the Season 3 content drop on February 7 and...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shows perfect use of Espathra’s ability
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are learning how to use Paldean Pokemon in battle, and Espathra’s ability “Opportunist” makes it a beast in competitive matches. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of new Paldean companions to spend time with in the Gen 9 games. Unique types, abilities, and attacks give fans of the series fresh ways to create battle strategies and different approaches to take out species from previous generations.
How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 gives players plenty of Golden Guns to unlock and equip, but the process to get them isn’t the simplest. So, we’ve whipped up a handy Overwatch 2 guide to help you unlock Golden Guns. In-between furious bouts of chaotic Overwatch 2 gameplay, players are usually quite...
Overwatch League announces big changes for 2023 season with Contenders teams and new format
The Overwatch League has announced some major changes coming in the 2023 season with Contenders teams being able to compete for the first time ever. The 2023 Overwatch League season circuit is set to begin in March, but this time, there will be even more teams spread through the East and West thanks to a new structure involving Spring and Summer stages.
Why you need to play Lost Ark in 2023
Lost Ark is set for an exciting 2023. Here’s everything you can look forward to in the coming months – and why now is the perfect time to jump into the world of Arkesia. On February 8, 2023, Lost Ark will celebrate its one-year anniversary, and the MMO action RPG has been on quite the journey. Of course, the game has been live in Korea since 2019 but made its mark in the west throughout 2022. It also came at the perfect time to make an impact, as fans of the genre were waiting for a game that combined hack-and-slash with MMO elements.
Warzone 2 data expert explains why you are using battle rifles wrong
Battle rifles don’t get a lot of love in Warzone 2, but YouTuber TrueGameData revealed a trick to make the class viable. Warzone 2’s second season begins on February 15. We got an early look at what’s coming, but the developers have not yet tipped their hand on an impending weapon balance update. Historically, the battle royale’s meta drastically changes after a seasonal update, forcing players to find the next best thing.
TYLOO unveil 2023 Valorant roster amid Chinese league reports
Chinese giants TYLOO have confirmed their new Valorant roster amid reports that the country will soon have its own league. On Chinese social media network Weibo, TYLOO posted a video of a photo shoot with the new Valorant roster, which features just two of the players who competed under the organization’s banner in the FGC Valorant Invitational Act 3 in July 2022: ‘Vayne’ and ‘WEIRDO’.
Overwatch 2 players are breaking new Antarctica map by fishing too much
Overwatch 2’s new Antarctic Peninsula map is suffering from an overfishing problem early on in Season 3, one that has almost been breaking games. Overwatch 2’s newest control map arrived with the launch of Season 3. The frosty new control map takes place on the Antarctic Peninsula, complete with penguins, fishing, and snow.
Can you play Like a Dragon: Ishin! on Steam Deck?
The remake of one of the Yakuza’s legendary spin-offs, Like a Dragon: Ishin! has been verified on Steam Deck. With less than two weeks away before it releases, Sega has confirmed the upcoming remaster of the Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be Steam Deck verified. It joins...
How to get Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar & Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Larvitar is a returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet that has multiple evolutions, so here’s how to get Pupitar, Tyranitar, and its Future Paradox version, Iron Thorns, in the Gen 9 games. One of the most popular Pokemon of all time is the pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar, so players jumping into...
iLLeY dropped from OpTic Texas starting lineup once again amid Major 3 roster shuffle
OpTic Texas looks set to shake things up once again just weeks after Scump’s retirement and Dashy’s shortlived free agency, as AR superstar iLLeY has announced he’s now a restricted free agent. Offseason Rostermania has thrown us a curveball once again. Following on from one of the...
Pokemon Go trainers agree two items are best for spending Poke Coins
Pokemon Go players have struggled with price increases on in-game items, causing many to focus on specific areas when spending their hard-earned Poke Coins. Pokemon Go’s premium currency, Poke Coins, isn’t easy to come by. While the coins can be earned by leaving Pokemon in Gyms for a certain period of time, the daily max cap is set at 50 – and that’s only if the player’s Pokemon gets kicked from the Gym they were placed at.
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans just want to pet the dogs in Hyrule
There are plenty of ways to interact with the environment in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but players are still disappointed they can’t pet the animals living around Hyrule. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a groundbreaking title when it released for the...
Danteh claims some OWL players were paid $150K just to sit on the bench
LA Gladiators DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz has claimed that select Overwatch League players were being paid up to $150k per year to sit on the bench for their team. During a casual Overwatch stream on February 9, DPS player Danteh claimed that a former teammate of his in the Houston Outlaws was making up to $150,000 to just sit on the bench.
