Superbowl Chicken Wings Record & Mexico’s Ban on GMO Corn

**The National Chicken Council’s annual Chicken Wing Report projects Americans will eat a record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend. The figure represents an increase of 2% from last year, the equivalent of 84 million more wings than 2022. That many wings laid end-to-end would stretch from...
Wikifarmer Democratizes Agricultural Commerce. Put Simply, It Enables Farmers to Sell Directly to Businesses at Higher Margins and Educates Them on Modern Farming Techniques

Wikifarmer, the direct farmer-to-business agricultural marketplace—aptly described as the “Wikipedia of farming”—has raised a €5M in a late seed round, led by Point Nine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005806/en/ The Athens-based startup will use the funding for pan-European expansion and to enrich its knowledge library. It will further enhance its platform to fully digitize transactions end-to-end, and offer innovative financial and logistic solutions to both buyers and sellers. As a whole, Wikifarmer is an ecosystem that supports farmers from start to finish. It enables them to learn, sell and make their business lives easier.
NW Lawmakers Look To Increase Export Promotion Dollars

On Wednesday, a host of lawmakers, including Washington Representatives Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse, Kansas Representative Tracey Mann, Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad, Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson, California's Jimmy Panetta and Jim Costa, as well as Maine's Chellie Pingree, introduced the Agriculture Export Promotion Act of 2023. The bipartisan legislation looks to increase funding to USDA export promotion programs, the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMDP). Supporters said both programs are key to helping American farmers maintain an edge in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.
AgTech Firm Looking to Acquire Rapidly Growing Foods Company Amid Drive Toward Sustainable Produce

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI is an IP-focused agricultural technology (AgTech) company working hard to deliver intelligent and sustainable food solutions. Now the company is broadening its growing food portfolio through a binding letter of intent (LOI) to purchase Berry People LLC, a berry business with an increasingly international footprint and a scalable platform model.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Battery supply chain state of health

Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
Vertical farming: Controlled worlds

What if you could control the environment—the light, temperature, and humidity—of a vegetable or fruit crop, so that you could produce plants of superior quality that arrive fresher, have a longer shelf life, and are more nutritious? That’s the ambition of vertical farming, that is, growing plants on layered vertical structures, often indoors. Think layers and stacks, like a sort of industrial live lasagna.
CANOPHERA Announces Distribution Partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW BERN, NC – As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand Canophera’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona.
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department

MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
