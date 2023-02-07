Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

SHELBY -- Staci Booker had never been to a steakhouse that cooked a steak the way she wanted, until she visited a restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky with a friend. “We were super tired and both in the mood for steak, so I just searched for a steakhouse close to our hotel,” Booker said. “We loved this place because they let you cook your own steak on this volcanic stone, and we walked out thinking it was the best thing ever and it needed to come to Shelby.”

SHELBY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO