Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
Galion students show kindness during week-long activities
GALION -- Galion City School District’s Primary School is devoting an entire week to underscore the value of kindness through engaging activities across the district. Kindness Week teaches students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
Ritter's Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Ritter's Run apartment complex doesn't have a foundation yet, but it does have a triple-digit waitlist. Nicole Williams, chief operating officer for the Area Agency Aging's Ohio District 5, said more than 100 individuals have expressed interest in renting one of the development's 12 housing units.
Name that Fredericktown farm from 1909
FREDERICKTOWN -- My latest collectible discovery is what paper collectors call an RPPC: a real photo postcard. Unlike mass-production postcards, RPPCs were typically made locally by a photographer who would take a picture and then develop it onto card stock, which could then be mailed.
Ribbon cutting for Town Money Saver will be Feb. 16 in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the Town Money Saver into Crestline circulation. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb/ 16, at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Crestline branch of the U.S. Post Office, 244 N Seltzer St, Crestline.
Ontario, Lex shine at sectional swim meet
MANSFIELD — Ontario’s Trumpower siblings put on a show Saturday at Frank Bartholow Natatorium. Brie, a senior, and freshman brother Grantham each won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relay teams at the Division II sectional swim meet. GALLERY: Division II Sectional Swimming Meet.
Lexington-Shelby: Battle for Richland County bragging rights is Tuesday
SHELBY -- It's the most anticipated high school basketball game in Richland County this season. And in the overall scheme of things, it really doesn't even mean much, save for perhaps two weeks of bragging rights.
Knox County man to be sentenced March 9 on 2 felonies related to 22-month-old's death
MOUNT VERNON — A Howard man will be sentenced March 9 after pleading guilty to two felony charges related to his role in the 2022 death of a 22-month old child. Danial L. Shahan, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony.
On The Rocks Tapas Bar hosting Valentine's dinners in Shelby
SHELBY -- Staci Booker had never been to a steakhouse that cooked a steak the way she wanted, until she visited a restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky with a friend. “We were super tired and both in the mood for steak, so I just searched for a steakhouse close to our hotel,” Booker said. “We loved this place because they let you cook your own steak on this volcanic stone, and we walked out thinking it was the best thing ever and it needed to come to Shelby.”
Findlay drops zeroes on Bowling Green
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Findlay bottled Bowling Green 3-0 during this Ohio boys high school hockey game. The Trojans struck ahead over the Bobcats when the final period began 3-0.
