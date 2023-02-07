Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Four-star defensive back Warren Roberson flips from TCU, signs with Texas
The Texas Longhorns added another piece to their third-ranked 2023 recruiting class Tuesday with Red Oak four-star defensive back Warren Roberson announcing he signed his letter of intent with the Horns. The 6-foot, 180-pounder committed to TCU in October and also fielded significant interest from USC and Oklahoma State throughout his recruiting process, but ultimately signed with the Longhorns last Wednesday and announced his commitment to Texas during a ceremony at Red Oak High School Wednesday morning.
Brock Purdy Reveals New Details About Upcoming Surgery
On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that Brock Purdy was set to undergo a repair surgery to fix his torn UCL on February 22nd. According to new reports just one day later, however, it appears that his procedure has a chance of becoming quite a bit more complex. Purdy was ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Oklahoma, Texas leaving Big 12 early to join SEC right as USC, UCLA land in the Big Ten
Less than a week after it was reported that an early departure from the Big 12 was unlikely, Oklahoma and Texas reached an agreement with the league on Thursday to break from the conference and join the SEC for the 2024 season. That lines up with when USC and UCLA will play their first seasons in the Big Ten.
Texas and Oklahoma are Stuck in the Big 12
The dream matchups of Texas and OU versus the SEC will have to wait an extra year. The Big 12, the two schools, and FOX could not reach an agreement which means Texas and Oklahoma will not be joining the SEC until 2025. The only way Texas and Oklahoma could...
chatsports.com
TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple
The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
sportingalert.com
No. 12 Kansas State runs away from No. 17 TCU
Markquis Nowell scored 18 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 82-61 victory over No. 17 TCU on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) concluded the game with a 17-2 run to earn a season split with TCU and move within a game of first-place Texas in the Big 12. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Iowa State Cyclones take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State West Virginia. The Big 12 is such a cutthroat world. West Virginia didn’t win a Big 12...
Reactions after Kansas State's 82-61 win against TCU
With bench help from Desi Sills and Tykei Greene, K-State got its mojo sent in the proper direction Tuesday night in an 82-61 victory against No. 17-ranked TCU. That void might not have been completely satisfied, but for the first time in a week the Wildcats discovered an ascendancy to their hoops game. Ascendant. Urgent. Maybe a touch of desperation. Largely, Sills and Greene were precisely the lift the 12th-ranked Cats needed.
247Sports
Live updates: WVU vs. Iowa State
West Virginia looks to extend a seven-game home winning streak in the series in tonight's 7 o'clock game against No. 11 Iowa State. This concludes WVU's two-game home stand and sends the team onto the road for games Saturday and Monday against No. 5 Texas and No. 14 Baylor. That's the first of three straight weeks of Saturday/Monday games.
