Morgantown, WV

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (down from 18.1-12.9 last week). The Mountaineers are ranked No. 23 in the BPI (down two spots from last week), and have the thirteenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The Men's College Basketball Power Index (BPI)...
WVU-Baylor: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) gets no rest. The Mountaineers stayed in the Lone Star State, hopping on a bus from Austin and traveling to Waco to take on No. 14 Baylor just 48 hours after playing No. 5 Texas. The Bears (19-6, 8-4) are red hot right now, having won nine of ten after starting out league play 0-3. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
No. 6 NC State pummels Pitt to move into tie atop ACC standings

RALEIGH, N.C. -- On a night where Reynolds Coliseum was packed to the brim and the Wolfpack needed a win to keep track for the top spot in the ACC, No. 6 NC State cruised to a win over No. 17 Pittsburgh by a final of 23-9. The Pack won seven bouts on the night to hand the Panthers their first loss in ACC competition.
