Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
IGN
8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review
If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Utility
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Utility items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN
Destiny 2: Boots to Make Your Titan Fast - Xur Location & Inventory (Feb. 10-14)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Suros Regime, Knucklehead Radar, Ursa Furiosa, and Starfire Protocol.
IGN
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
IGN
Arithmancy Door Potions Classroom
To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: The Best Spells to Unlock First
Check out our list of the Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy!. In this game set in the world of Harry Potter, there are a ton of spells to learn. While we won’t be going over all spells in the game, we help you find the best spell combos, how to unlock these spells, and even some more combat tips.
IGN
Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up at Amazon, Save $10 on a Nintendo Switch OLED, and More
Today marks exactly three months until we'll all be playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But before that can happen, you've got to buy it! We've got you covered in today's Daily Deals for all things Zelda, including securing your preorder of the game at Amazon, grabbing the super cool new amiibo, revisiting Breath of the Wild while you wait, or even upgrading to a slightly discounted Nintendo Switch OLED model. Plus, there are other great deals to check out today, like Sonic Frontiers for $39.99, a free $10 gift card when you preorder upcoming games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S still in stock, and more.
IGN
Dark and Darker Maps
Dark and Darker have two maps in circulation during its latest alpha test. They're the Goblin Caves and the Forgotten Castle. Both of which have different outlines and enemies such as the Goblins only being exclusive to the Goblin Caves. On this page, each of the maps is broken down...
IGN
Interior Decorating
Interior Decorating is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Interior Decorating. Interior Decorating can be...
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
IGN
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN
Tire Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
IGN
April - P3P Walkthrough
Persona 3 starts in the month of April. It's not too eventful gameplay-wise, but it introduces you to important characters, gameplay systems, and story elements. You will be mostly on rails with some cutscenes, dialogue options, and a tutorial battle from 4/7 to 4/20, then you get full control starting on 4/21. We have guide pages for each day (or chunk of days) in this walkthrough to make sure you get all the necessary details and don't miss anything.
IGN
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
IGN
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix
There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
IGN
Bike Performance Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide reviews all the Bike Performance Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. For information about all the bike customizing options, check out Bike Upgrades and Customization. You will spend a lot of time on the...
IGN
The Map Chamber
The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
Comments / 0