Amy Slaton now: Dramatic weight loss from 1000-lb season 1
Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy are back for season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, as Amy Slaton has given birth since filming fans are wondering what her weight is now. The sister’s Tammy and Amy have been appearing in their own TLC show since 2020, and fans have been following their weight loss journey from then until now.
Tammy Slaton’s weight has significantly gone down now after surgery
Spoilers: Tammy Slaton is continuing her weight loss journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She was seen getting emotional over hearing she is at 717 lb on season 4, which led to fans giving her tons of support on social media. The TLC series follows Tammy and Amy Slaton’s lives as they...
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Body Transformation Over the Years
Total transformation! Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on as she works to lose weight. Since the 2020 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy and sister Amy Halterman's (née Slaton) fans have tuned into TLC to watch the Kentucky natives battle […]
Who Is Caleb Willingham? Everything To Know About '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's New Husband
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton is enjoying the newlywed lifestyle with her husband! On November 20, 2022, the reality star and Caleb Willingham were surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family as they tied the knot in a small ceremony held at the same treatment center where they met as patients. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Slaton recalled. "I literally married my best friend. You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham." '1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON CONFESSES SHE 'BLACKED OUT' PRIOR...
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
Tammy Slaton Photos Show ‘Massive Difference’ in Her Weight Loss Journey
Here's what we know about Tammy Slaton's weight loss progress based on her recent social media posts.
Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa
Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Reacts to Tammy’s Marriage: Caleb Willingham Is ‘Another Brother’
They are family now! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton opened up about her sister Tammy Slaton’s whirlwind marriage to husband Caleb Willingham. “I’m just happy to have another brother!” the TLC personality, 35, told E! News on Tuesday, February 7. Amy also recalled how she reacted when...
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
Tammy Slaton Undergoes Makeover, Stuns 1000-Lb Sisters Fans
Tammy Slaton is living her best life these days. On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, viewers witnessed the star reach an impressive milestone. She lost enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery, exclaiming on air after looking down at a scale that read 534 pounds:. “I’m feeling thrilled,...
Zach Roloff Wakes Up from Brain Surgery, Shows Signs of Progress
We have an update on Zach Roloff. And, thankfully, it appears to be a positive one. The Little People, Big World star was hospitalized this week due because it was discovered that his “shunt is in need of repair,” according to an Instagram post by wife Tori on Tuesday.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Might Financially Suffer the Most if Show Is Canceled
If 'Little People, Big World' gets canceled, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might take the biggest hit in their wallets. Here's what we think.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
Reality TV’s Cody and Robyn Brown have reportedly been rejected by a young woman they were courting after what a source says was a disastrous first meetup. The report comes from a recent episode of Tender Loving Care…? a podcast hosted by Pauline and Kate. The hosts told listeners that they have been in touch with someone claiming to be involved with the production of TLC’s Sister Wives. The source says the now monogamous couple is working overtime to become polygamists once again.
Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff and Husband Joel Return to Family Farm for Short-Term Rental
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff‘s plan to allow short-term vacation rentals at Roloff Farms saw the recent return of two very special guests. His daughter, Molly Roloff, and her husband, Joel Silvius, came for a stay on the Oregon property. The TLC star also gave an update on if 2023 pumpkin season at the farm is going to happen.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Brown Family Members Are Opting to Keep Their Lives Super Private
Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
