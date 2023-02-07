ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Two injured in west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are in the hospital following a fire that involved an RV and a house it was parked next to on the west side of Columbus Sunday morning. Per the Columbus Division of Fire, two people were inside the RV when the fire started. Those two were able to escape on their own, but were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bexley teacher resigns after racist image shown in middle school announcements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Bexley teacher has resigned from the district after a racist image was shown in the middle school announcements, an incident that sparked a racial reckoning within the community. The district notified families Friday that the teacher in charge of the announcements had submitted his...
BEXLEY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person stabbed near downtown overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed just east of downtown Columbus early Saturday morning. Columbus Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street around 1:41 a.m. where a person was found with a stab wound. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot several times in north Columbus overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on report of shots fired. A 49-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk having been shot several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot in east Columbus overnight, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on the east side of the city. Columbus Police arrived at a house the 800 block of South Hampton Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. where one person was found shot. That victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Winter crisis program extended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Licking County setting up OVI checkpoint this weekend

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — With the Super Bowl coming Sunday, the Licking County OVI Task Force is prepared to help stop motorists from driving under the influence, announcing plans to hold an OVI checkpoint on Sunday afternoon. The task force, first established in 2022 says the checkpoint seeks...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Atwood Terrace

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arraigned in court Saturday morning on charges in the case of a deadly shooting in the Linden area. Columbus Police arrested 32-year-old Paul Banks on February 10th, charging him in a shooting at Atwood Terrace on January 31 that killed 60-year-old Ronald Price and injured another man.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sports Betting: who's winning and who's losing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's everywhere you look. The advertisements tempting people to give sports betting a try. "On tv, on social media, scrolling through as I pull out of my house across the street there's a billboard, it really is inescapable," said Derek Longmeier, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, statewide organization Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WESTERVILLE, OH

