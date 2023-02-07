Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Two injured in west Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are in the hospital following a fire that involved an RV and a house it was parked next to on the west side of Columbus Sunday morning. Per the Columbus Division of Fire, two people were inside the RV when the fire started. Those two were able to escape on their own, but were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center.
myfox28columbus.com
Bexley teacher resigns after racist image shown in middle school announcements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Bexley teacher has resigned from the district after a racist image was shown in the middle school announcements, an incident that sparked a racial reckoning within the community. The district notified families Friday that the teacher in charge of the announcements had submitted his...
myfox28columbus.com
On Your Side: Smiley Rd. residents relieved after years-long flooding problems addressed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "They started putting signs up that said Smiley Rd. would be closed in four or five days, and so that’s when we were high-fiving ourselves in the house saying we were going to get some action here," homeowner Jason Dodgion said. That relief followed...
myfox28columbus.com
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
myfox28columbus.com
Person stabbed near downtown overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed just east of downtown Columbus early Saturday morning. Columbus Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street around 1:41 a.m. where a person was found with a stab wound. The victim was taken to...
myfox28columbus.com
Man arrested in Madison Township for attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified and arrested a 48-year-old man for the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Friday morning. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, Ohio was identified by police through tips received after posting images of the suspect's truck on the Madison Township Police Department's social media pages.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot several times in north Columbus overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on report of shots fired. A 49-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk having been shot several times.
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot in east Columbus overnight, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on the east side of the city. Columbus Police arrived at a house the 800 block of South Hampton Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. where one person was found shot. That victim was taken to...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Winter crisis program extended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Home Depot in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Home Depot on Stringtown Road in Grove City Saturday night. At least one Columbus Division of Police SWAT officer was involved in the shooting. CPD Sgt. Scarpetti said officers were serving warrant for rape when...
myfox28columbus.com
Bexley leaders address controversy after community rocked by 'series of racist incidents'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley leaders acknowledged the pain felt by some community members as the city's school district is reeling from racism. Community members have been in an uproar after an image of an orangutan eating a watermelon was shown following a Black History Month fact in middle school announcements.
myfox28columbus.com
Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
myfox28columbus.com
Licking County setting up OVI checkpoint this weekend
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — With the Super Bowl coming Sunday, the Licking County OVI Task Force is prepared to help stop motorists from driving under the influence, announcing plans to hold an OVI checkpoint on Sunday afternoon. The task force, first established in 2022 says the checkpoint seeks...
myfox28columbus.com
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
myfox28columbus.com
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Atwood Terrace
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arraigned in court Saturday morning on charges in the case of a deadly shooting in the Linden area. Columbus Police arrested 32-year-old Paul Banks on February 10th, charging him in a shooting at Atwood Terrace on January 31 that killed 60-year-old Ronald Price and injured another man.
myfox28columbus.com
100-year-old Ohio World War II veteran exits hospital to cheers a month after stroke
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few weeks, a 100-year-old Central Ohio World War II veteran went from being unable to move his hands and needing a feeding tube to being clapped and cheered for as he was discharged from the hospital Friday. Lawrence McCauley landed on Omaha...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports Betting: who's winning and who's losing in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's everywhere you look. The advertisements tempting people to give sports betting a try. "On tv, on social media, scrolling through as I pull out of my house across the street there's a billboard, it really is inescapable," said Derek Longmeier, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, statewide organization Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
Comments / 0