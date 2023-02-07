Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Girls on the Run expanding program across Ohio ahead of the upcoming spring session
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Helping to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio has been granted approval by its national headquarters to extend its service territory! The nonprofit will now allow young girls in Licking, Madison and Pickaway counties access to its two key programs, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.
WSYX ABC6
Church leaders ponder options after steeple crashes to ground during high winds
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohioans are dealing with the fallout after high winds caused power outages and other headaches Thursday. In Franklin County, Mother Nature knocked a steeple right off a church roof. The Columbia Heights United Methodist Church said its steeple came crashing down just before...
WSYX ABC6
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
WSYX ABC6
Person stabbed near downtown overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed just east of downtown Columbus early Saturday morning. Columbus Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street around 1:41 a.m. where a person was found with a stab wound. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives with Columbus Police are investigating an incident where a man was found shot. Police were called to the 6100 block of Busch Boulevard around 1:58 a.m. on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in Madison Township for attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified and arrested a 48-year-old man for the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Friday morning. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, Ohio was identified by police through tips received after posting images of the suspect's truck on the Madison Township Police Department's social media pages.
WSYX ABC6
Man dies over a week after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died over a week after being shot in west Columbus. Columbus police said the man, 20-year-old Musa M. Aliyow, was found unresponsive after a shooting on Feb. 1 at around 2:43 p.m. near CountryBrook Drive East and Sullivant Avenue. Aliyow was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Home Depot in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Home Depot on Stringtown Road in Grove City Saturday night. At least one Columbus Division of Police SWAT officer was involved in the shooting. CPD Sgt. Scarpetti said officers were serving warrant for rape when...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot in east Columbus overnight, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on the east side of the city. Columbus Police arrived at a house the 800 block of South Hampton Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. where one person was found shot. That victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Winter crisis program extended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
WSYX ABC6
Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
WSYX ABC6
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in Pleasant Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and another injured following a crash on Harrisburg Pike in Pleasant Township early Sunday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a car and truck collided head-on near the 8000 block of Harrisburg Pike. The driver and passenger of the car were transported to hospitals in the area, and the passenger was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck was treated on the scene.
WSYX ABC6
Licking County setting up OVI checkpoint this weekend
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — With the Super Bowl coming Sunday, the Licking County OVI Task Force is prepared to help stop motorists from driving under the influence, announcing plans to hold an OVI checkpoint on Sunday afternoon. The task force, first established in 2022 says the checkpoint seeks...
WSYX ABC6
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Atwood Terrace
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arraigned in court Saturday morning on charges in the case of a deadly shooting in the Linden area. Columbus Police arrested 32-year-old Paul Banks on February 10th, charging him in a shooting at Atwood Terrace on January 31 that killed 60-year-old Ronald Price and injured another man.
WSYX ABC6
100-year-old Ohio World War II veteran exits hospital to cheers a month after stroke
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few weeks, a 100-year-old Central Ohio World War II veteran went from being unable to move his hands and needing a feeding tube to being clapped and cheered for as he was discharged from the hospital Friday. Lawrence McCauley landed on Omaha...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane!. This mixed breed is around two years old. She is a very sweet and loving fur baby. Smokey will be your best friend and do everything with you! She's gentle, relaxing and outgoing all at the same time. She is...
WSYX ABC6
Sports Betting: who's winning and who's losing in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's everywhere you look. The advertisements tempting people to give sports betting a try. "On tv, on social media, scrolling through as I pull out of my house across the street there's a billboard, it really is inescapable," said Derek Longmeier, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, statewide organization Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
