Appalachia, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

One dead after second Appalachia house fire

APPPALACHIA – Virginia State Police investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that killed one person in Appalachia Friday. According to a statement from the Appalachia Fire Department, town and Big Stone Gap fire crews received a 5:27 a.m. call about the house fire at the 400 block of Callahan Avenue. Arriving firefighters saw fire coming from the front of the house, according to the department, and a search and rescue team found one victim.
APPALACHIA, VA
WJHL

First responders address Wise Co. inhalation incident

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Members of the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department addressed rumors surrounding an incident Wednesday night that led to multiple children visiting a hospital. According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road on a suspicious odor call at 8 p.m. When crews […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Homeless Ministry to open facility on East Sullivan

KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
KINGSPORT, TN
theriver953.com

Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors

Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
BRISTOL, VA
wymt.com

Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man arrested after chase through two states

BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. Animal Shelter still at capacity for dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter remains at capacity for dogs, according to a post from the shelter on social media. According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has taken 39 dogs over the course of the last two weeks, and 127 since the beginning of January. The shelter says […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

