Johnson City Press
One dead after second Appalachia house fire
APPPALACHIA – Virginia State Police investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that killed one person in Appalachia Friday. According to a statement from the Appalachia Fire Department, town and Big Stone Gap fire crews received a 5:27 a.m. call about the house fire at the 400 block of Callahan Avenue. Arriving firefighters saw fire coming from the front of the house, according to the department, and a search and rescue team found one victim.
First responders address Wise Co. inhalation incident
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Members of the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department addressed rumors surrounding an incident Wednesday night that led to multiple children visiting a hospital. According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road on a suspicious odor call at 8 p.m. When crews […]
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Homeless Ministry to open facility on East Sullivan
KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
theriver953.com
Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors
Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
HWY 394 project phase one brings car wash, self storage
Developer K.D. Moore is bringing a car wash and mini-storage center to 6.5 acres near the Food City on Tennessee Highway 394.
mountain-topmedia.com
Kingsport Times-News
School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
‘It’s dangerous’: Hawkins County residents worry about safety of bridge
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents are concerned about a bridge on Cave Springs Road in Hawkins County. “For almost going on a year now, this bridge has not been fixed,” said resident Tabitha Amyx. “It’s got a large hole in it and that’s the reason I stopped coming that way.” That hole is currently […]
wjhl.com
Mountains starting the transition to snow, Accumulation possible for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
wymt.com
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people from Kentucky are facing multiple charges following an undercover drug buy in Lee County, Virginia. In late January, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force bought 300 pressed fentanyl tablets as part of the operation.
Washington Co. Animal Shelter still at capacity for dogs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter remains at capacity for dogs, according to a post from the shelter on social media. According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has taken 39 dogs over the course of the last two weeks, and 127 since the beginning of January. The shelter says […]
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
wymt.com
Loved ones of missing Breathitt County woman host balloon release for her birthday
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for one Breathitt County woman is still ongoing after she went missing following last year’s historic flood, but on Sunday, her loved ones gathered to celebrate her upcoming birthday. Vanessa Baker, of Breathitt County, was declared dead by law enforcement earlier this...
wjhl.com
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
