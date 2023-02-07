Drake at Murray State odds, picks and predictions

The Drake Bulldogs (19-6, 10-4 MVC) and Murray State Racers (13-11, 8-6) tangle Tuesday in a Missouri Valley Conference battle in southwestern Kentucky. The contest at the CFSB Center will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Drake vs. Murray State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Drake is coming off back-to-back double-overtime wins — both against-the-spread (ATS) losses) — and is 5-0 straight-up over its last 5 games. The Bulldogs, who covered a -10 in an 82-64 win over the Racers Jan. 2, have played in 4 overtime games since Jan. 10.

Murray State is coming off a 99-56 loss at Indiana State Saturday. The 43-point deficit was a generational 1: Its the largest for the Racers since 1960. They will likely be glad to be back home again where they have won 5 in a row, including a triumph over the Sycamore team that beat them so soundly on Saturday.

Drake at Murray State odds

Moneyline: Drake -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Murray State +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Drake -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Murray State +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Against the spread (ATS): Drake -3.5 (-110) | Murray State +3.5 (-110)

Drake -3.5 (-110) | Murray State +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Drake at Murray State picks and predictions

Prediction

Drake 74, Murray State 68

PASS.

Drake should win but the line in unplayable. Look to the spread instead.

Drake is the more well-rounded team here. Look for a significant edge in the perimeter shooting department. Meeting No. 1 and the comp games for each side since say Drake by 5-to-7 is probable enough to warrant a BULLDOGS -3.5 (-105) play.

The Over is 5-0 in the Bulldogs’ last 5 games following an ATS loss. It is 6-0 in the Racers’ last 6 games against foes playing .600 ball.

Drake has upped its pace in recent games, and meeting No. 1 cleared a 135.5-total with ease. Consider a partial-unit play on the OVER 140.5 (-105).

