The Detroit Lions struggled with injuries the early portion of the 2022 season. "No, I don’t feel like it’s something that we did different," said Campbell, when asked about the number of injuries impacting his team in early October. "I mean, I don’t feel like it’s because of the way that we went about stuff. And, I think things happen in this game. I mean, some teams they don’t -- they don’t put everybody on these injury reports. Some of them will practice, they don’t practice. So, I’m just trying to be open and put everybody on here (injury reports)."

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO