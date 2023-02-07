Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
Tri-City Herald
Irvin HOTEL VIDEO: Misconduct Charge Against Cowboys Icon ‘False,’ Say Witnesses
FRISCO - Michael Irvin's $100 million lawsuit against the Marriott Hotel company and a "Jane Doe'' accusing him of misconduct insists the Dallas Cowboys legend is innocent of the charges. And, it can be argued, eyewitnesses and hotel-lobby video indicate the same thing. TMZ has interviewed pair of people who...
Tri-City Herald
What Contract Should Lions Offer Justin Jackson?
The Detroit Lions' running backs room, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, put together a solid season in 2022. And, it wasn't just because of the performance of the two aforementioned backs. It was also because of the play of Justin Jackson, who was acquired by Lions general manager...
Tri-City Herald
Jets in Contact With Packers About Aaron Rodgers Trade
The Jets have officially inquired with the Packers about the availability of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, perESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Earlier this weekend, Fowler wrote that New York will "aggressively pursue" Rodgers and that Green Bay's signal-caller is the Jets' "target A until proved otherwise" this offseason. New York is in...
Tri-City Herald
Will Colts Need to Start Looking for New OL Coach?
As the Indianapolis Colts narrow their search for a head coach, they may soon need to look for a new coach along the offensive line. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser is the leading candidate to replace George Warhop as the offensive line coach of the Houston Texans.
Tri-City Herald
Vic Fangio Helped with Super Bowl Prep; Jonathan Gannon Could be on Move
PHOENIX - It was a strange backstory through the entire NFL season in Philadelphia, perhaps so much so that the Eagles finally said why not with Vic Fangio?. According to NFL Media, the veteran defensive coach, regarded as the architect of the scheme Jonathan Gannon and many other NFL teams use, was given a two-week contract by the Eagles to help the team prepare for Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's No. 1 offense in Super Bowl LVII.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Tri-City Herald
DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Gonna Get Scary’ For Seahawks Opponents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. - When Super Bowl LVII kicks off this weekend at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks will be bystanders like 29 other teams watching a new champion earn the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. But following an unexpected playoff berth this season behind the leadership of...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Hire ‘Extremely Respected’ Director of Player Health
The Detroit Lions struggled with injuries the early portion of the 2022 season. "No, I don’t feel like it’s something that we did different," said Campbell, when asked about the number of injuries impacting his team in early October. "I mean, I don’t feel like it’s because of the way that we went about stuff. And, I think things happen in this game. I mean, some teams they don’t -- they don’t put everybody on these injury reports. Some of them will practice, they don’t practice. So, I’m just trying to be open and put everybody on here (injury reports)."
Tri-City Herald
Mile-High Hire: Texans Bring in Klint Kubiak as Run Game Coordinator
Former Broncos passing-game coordinator Klint Kubiak has been everywhere, but now the 12th-year coach is the newest member of DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with the Houston Texans. Kubiak will serve as the team's run game coordinator — focusing on that aspect of the offense under the newly hired offensive coordinator...
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes Gives Thanks for NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Everything is on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, as both teams have been building to this moment for months. For Kansas City, their action-packed offseason saw general manager Brett Veach trade superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and subsequently retool the receiver room in his absence. Additionally, multiple changes on the defensive side of the ball led to a high reliance on veteran newcomers and rookies alike. A 14-3 regular season ensued, and the Chiefs are back in their third Super Bowl in four years with a chance to secure ring No. 2 in that span.
Tri-City Herald
Whatever Happens, Super Bowl LVII Will be Last Time These Eagles Play Together
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Win or lose Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, this will be the last time you will see this Eagles team together. Ever. There will be changes in personnel, as always, but on a team that has more than a dozen key free agents, the offseason could bring the kind of churn unseen in years for this roster.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Trust’ Coach? CeeDee Lamb ‘Can’t Wait’
FRISCO - "Trust.''. Some of the critics of the Dallas Cowboys, and in particular coach Mike McCarthy, either cannot or will not understand it. But as McCarthy works to take his Dak Prescott-led offense to another level in 2023, having moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the people who do understand do seem to be fired about about it.
Tri-City Herald
‘What Are We Doing?’: Stefon Diggs Reflects on Bills’ Playoff Shortcomings
The Buffalo Bills entered the season with lofty expectations, seen by many as the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl. It isn't hard to see why they were the heavy favorites either. From the duo of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs to linebacker Matt Milano, the Bills are not lacking talent.
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Host Dwane Casey & Pistons: Injury Reports, Odds, Channels, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look for a bounce-back victory Sunday afternoon when they host the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will call the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket will broadcast for Detroit.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Reggie Jackson to Sign With Nuggets
Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is poised to sign with the Nuggets after his contract was bought out by the Hornets, according ESPN. Jackson was traded by the Clippers to Charlotte in exchange for Mason Plumlee ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. After the deal, Jackson hit the market, and it looks as if he will be joining the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State to Host 5-Star DB Bolden for Official Visit
One of the nation's best has set his next trip to Ohio State. Do-it-all athlete KJ Bolden, the Buford (Ga.) High School five-star safety projection, will make an official visit to Columbus the weekend of June 16. It's the first trip he has set in an official capacity, per On3.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Warriors Expected to Approve Gary Payton II Trade
View the original article to see embedded media. A four-team trade that sends Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks, and Kevin Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers is expected to be completed on Sunday evening. The trade suddenly became in jeopardy once Gary Payton II failed his physical, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the Warriors are expected to still complete the deal.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Bringing Back Former 2020 Champ Via Buyout Market
Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana faces Utah, seeks to halt 4-game slide
Utah Jazz (28-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its four-game slide when the Pacers take on Utah. The Pacers are 17-13 in home games. Indiana allows 117.1 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points...
Comments / 0