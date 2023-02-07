ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHyWe_0kfC6fEW00

The Atlanta Hawks (27-27) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-27) on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hawks vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hawks lost 128-108 to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday and were unable to cover as 10-point underdogs on the road. Atlanta has gone 2-3 in its last 5 games and 5-5 in its last 10 contests.

The Pelicans cruised to a 136-104 win over the Sacramento Kings to cover as 2-point underdogs at home. After losing 10 games in a row, New Orleans has won each of its last 2 games.

Atlanta beat New Orleans 124-121 in overtime on Nov. 5 as 1.5-point favoroites as the 235.5 Over cashed.

Hawks at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:37 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Hawks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Pelicans -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +2.5 (-115) | Pelicans -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -109)

Hawks at Pelicans key injuries

Hawks

  • None

Pelicans

  • F Brandon Ingram (toe) probable
  • C Jonas Valanciunas (quad) probable
  • F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Hawks at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 123, Hawks 117

Assuming that Ingram and Valanciunas are active, I’d side with the PELICANS (-130) in this matchup. New Orleans is 19-9 at home compared to Atlanta being 14-16 on the road this season.

PELICANS -2.5 (-105) is the ideal choice with New Orleans expected to have Ingram, Valanciunas, and G CJ McCollum available. While the Hawks don’t have any notable injuries to report, they’ve struggled to string together much success recently.

Atlanta is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games playing on 2 days of rest.

With both teams being top 14 squads in pace, OVER 225.5 (-112) is the bet here. The Hawks and the Pelicans are also in the top half of the league in offensive rating.

The Hawks have hit the Over in 5 of their last 6 games overall. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have gone 4-1 to the Over in their last 5 games overall.

