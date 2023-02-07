Cincinnati at Tulane odds, picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 AAC) will square off against the Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3) on Tuesday at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cincinnati vs. Tulane odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bearcats beat UCF 73-64 on Saturday to cover as 6.5-point favorites at home. Cincinnati is amid a 2-game winning streak and has won 6 of its last 10 games.

The Green Wave defeated Memphis 90-89 in overtime on Saturday to cover as 7-point underdogs on the road. Tulane has won 3 games in a row and has recorded an 8-2 record in its last 10 contests.

Cincinnati beat Tulane 88-77 at home on Dec. 29 as 4.5-point favorite while the 151.5 Over cashed.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Cincinnati at Tulane odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:51 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Cincinnati +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Tulane -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

: Cincinnati +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Tulane -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Cincinnati +1.5 (-110) | Tulane -1.5 (-110)

: Cincinnati +1.5 (-110) | Tulane -1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 152.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Cincinnati at Tulane picks and predictions

Prediction

Tulane 82, Cincinnati 77

In this AAC showdown, I’ll take TULANE (-130) at home. The Green Wave are 9-2 at home, while the Bearcats are 3-3 on the road this season.

TULANE -1.5 (-110) is the pick with the Green Wave needing to win by just 1 basket to cover the spread. The Green Wave are 8-3 ATS in their 11 conference games this season.

Tulane is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against a team with a winning record. On top of that, the home team is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings and the favorite is 8-3 ATS in the last 11 meetings.

Both of these teams score with ease, making OVER 152.5 (-115) an enticing bet. Cincinnati is averaging 76.5 points per game (69th in the nation) and Tulane is averaging 81.4 points per game (18th in the nation) this season.

The Over is 8-2 in Tulane’s last 10 home games against a team with a losing road record.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News