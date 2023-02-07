ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
WUSA

Here's what time the Super Bowl will actually kick off

PHOENIX — Despite there being a packed pre-game lineup, the Super Bowl tends to start mostly on-time. This year, Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time).
GLENDALE, AZ
WUSA

Damar Hamlin Thanks 'Savior' Trainer Who Gave Him CPR on the Field in First Interview Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving his first interview since his shocking sudden cardiac arrest on the field in January. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with former NFL pro and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, the 24-year-old football player speaks about assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR on him that day on the field.
OHIO STATE
WUSA

Chris Stapleton performs national anthem at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is officially underway after Chris Stapleton hit the stage to sing the national anthem. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy