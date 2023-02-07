Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Happiness isn’t only hearts, but also kidneys for Illinois farmer
While Valentine’s Day is generally all about hearts, for one farming family in central Illinois, it is about a kidney. Rob Shaffer, a crop farmer who is active in agricultural groups at the local, state, and national level, limited his travel when his wife Jennifer was added to the active kidney transplant list.
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
videtteonline.com
Founders Day 2023 to celebrate 166 years since ISU's founding, beginning Thursday
Illinois State University’s Founders Day is Saturday, but the school plans to begin its festivities this upcoming Thursday. The event is a yearly tradition to mark the establishment of the university. While the format of the event can differ from year to year, a constant staple is the bell-ringing...
firefighternation.com
IL Orphanage Rejects Donation from Firefighters’ Gun Raffle Proceeds
Normal firefighters are looking for someone to give some proceeds from their gun raffle after the the orphanage that usually gets the money turned it down. For about 30 years, The Baby Fold received a donation from the Normal Firefighters Local 2442, about $10,000 in recent years, WGLT reports. But...
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
wcbu.org
After losing their mother, family members continue her legacy: the Cookie Shack
A sugary Peoria institution for more than two decades is sticking around after the loss of the woman who started it. For decades, Brenda Ware and the entire Ware family made the Cookie Shack a fixture for sweet-tooths in Peoria. As far back as Brenda’s son Andre Ware can remember,...
videtteonline.com
Agitation Rising holds rally for police accountability
Agitation Rising hosted a rally for police accountability following the death of Tyre Nichols. The rally took place from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. In addition to members of Agitation Rising, members of the Communist Party USA, NAACP and Young Democratic Socialists...
videtteonline.com
ISU students step out of their comfort zone, build connections at Spring Internship Fair
Students in suits and dress clothes filled the Bone Student Center Wednesday for the annual Spring Internship Fair. There were 53 different employers in attendance seeking students to fill available internships in a variety of fields, from construction management to marketing. This internship fair was the first one for Jenna...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
wcbu.org
Here's where things currently stand with the closure of an Illinois Valley hospital
Emily Schaub is pregnant, and she has nowhere to go. The Peru Public Library employee was one of the women receiving obstetrics care at St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru before the suspension of services at the facility was abruptly announced. "I am appalled by the way the hospital handled this....
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
WKRN
Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed car brings search to Nashville
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
Central Illinois Proud
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
videtteonline.com
Career Readiness Week has advice for resumes, LinkedIn, interviews
A week full of opportunities for Illinois State University students to prepare for their future with Career Readiness Week starts Monday. The program coordinator of Student Relations for Career Services Tamanna Tamsin summarized what the week will entail. “Students can have their resume reviewed, cover letter reviewed, LinkedIn profile updated...
