The City of Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16
BEDFORD – The Housing Authority City of Bedford Commissioners will meet Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Apartments/Commons-Dining Room. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Minutes for January 19, 2023. Old Business. Shortfall. New Commissioners. Written Staff Reports. New...
Lawrence County GOP makes appointments to Perry Township Advisory Board
SPRINGVILLE – Today, the Lawrence County GOP made appointments to the Perry Township Advisory Board. Those appointments include Tyson Fish and Alexandra Edwards.
The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room of the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 31, 2023, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Open Highway Bids. Kevin...
Officials discuss neighborhood improvement grants
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Neighborhood Services Program Manager Angela Van Rooy today discuss the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. The types...
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties
INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
Loogoottee students place at Oakland City University’s second Annual Scholastic Contest
OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University on Wednesday, February 8th, for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. President Dr. Ron Dempsey welcomed the students and advisors before introducing contest coordinator Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University.
Property Transfers coming soon to WBIW
Starting on Monday, Feb. 13, WBIW will begin publishing Lawrence County’s property transfers to our website. They will be published on the site every Monday moving forward. They can be viewed by visiting the “Property Transfers” tab at the top of the page or by visiting https://www.wbiw.com/property-transfers/
Lady Jackets’ Head Coach Tim Haworth announces retirement from coaching, teaching
After 40 years as a teacher and coach, Mitchell High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Tim Haworth will be resigning from his position with the team and ultimately retiring. Haworth will also be retiring from his role as an educator at Mitchell High School following the end of the school year.
Obituary: Dianne Bellush
Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, and most summers, Dianne Bellush’s house would be full of visitors. At the winter holidays, they’d gather around her large dining room table and share a meal. When the weather was nice, the adults would sit on her screened porch for hours, while generations of children ran through her backyard, looking for fireflies.
BNL’s Gabhart finishes 23rd in state butterfly
INDIANAPOLIS – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her high school career during the IHSAA state championship preliminary races at IUPUI on Friday night. Gabhart finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.80. The top eight in the field of 32 advanced to the state championship race on Saturday, while places 9-16 qualified for the state consolation.
Police Log: February 10, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 9. 1:53 p.m. Cody Akin, 36, Orleans, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 3:40 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 4:33 a.m. 911 call investigation...
From darkness to regional light, late-starting Stars rally to subdue stubborn Central for title
BEDFORD – Somewhere in the distance, the upset bells could be heard, ringing with eerie echoes in the night. Darkness, or at least dark thoughts, settled across BNL Fieldhouse. Could this really be happening? Was Evansville Central, the most written-off of underdogs in the state, going to stun the basketball world?
Bluejackets score season-high 98 points in victory over Brown County
Perhaps the biggest difficulty that faced Mitchell High School in the matchup Saturday night against Brown County was a moral dilemma; do they continue trying to score, perhaps in an unsportsmanlike way to try to hit the big 100-point mark, or do they run-out the clock as is traditionally done.
No love for Stars during Valentine’s Day road trip to Evansville North
BEDFORD – Love will definitely not be in the air when Bedford North Lawrence makes it third and final road trip to Evansville. The Stars, coming off a loss to 2A No.6 Brownstown that ended their seven-game winning streak, will journey to Evansville North on Tuesday night, and what a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but with the BNL girls basketball team on its way to a two-game semistate, this contest got moved forward. Rather than flowers and candy, BNL hopes to get the gift that keeps on giving – a victory to restart a streak toward the postseason.
Benter, Braves rally late for 47-46 victory over BNL
BEDFORD – For all the banter about Benter, for all the shots Brownstown’s sensational Purdue recruit has made – and will make as his viral career continues – it was one Jack Benter missed that doomed Bedford North Lawrence. For want of a rebound, a game...
Woman complains of head pain after three-vehicle collision
JUDAH – A Bedford woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37, Thursday morning. The accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 27-year-old Emily Ward, of Bedford, was driving a blue...
Bluejackets’ shooting struggles lead to blowout loss against Loogootee
Even if other things are clicking, you’re not going to win a basketball game if your shots aren’t falling. Mitchell High School welcomed Loogootee to The Hive on Friday in a game where they learned this the hard way, ultimately losing to the Lions by 35 points, 69-34.
