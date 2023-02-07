ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

Contestants sought for Miss Richmond pageant

A new Miss Richmond will be selected in March to rule over the September Good Old Days Festival, with a top prize of $500 in scholarship money to be awarded along with the coveted crown. New to the Miss Richmond pageant this year will be a name change in the...
RICHMOND, MI
Voice News

Ladies on the Lake Class and Perch Derby set in Clay Township

Women who would like to learn how to ice fish and compete in a fishing derby can participate in the inaugural Ladies on the Lake Class and Perch Derby from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18. Organizers describe the derby as a “one-of-a-kind educational and derby-style event for women...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI

