Man convicted of 5th DUI, assault in Mystic hit-and-run

Feb. 10—A jury in New London Superior Court on Friday delivered a guilty verdict in the case of Ryan Ragalis, the New Britain man with a history of drunken driving arrests who severely injured a 28-year-old woman in a 2019 hit-and-run in downtown Mystic. The six-member jury found Ragalis,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem

Feb. 12—A Massachusetts man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after allegedly traveling the wrong way along Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday, state police said. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, state police received reports of a gray sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 93 in...
SALEM, MA

