WNDU
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
963xke.com
FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
WANE-TV
FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
WANE-TV
Suspect arrested for domestic battery after barricade at hotel on Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a standoff at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard has been arrested on felony domestic battery charges after barricading himself for hours. Escorted by police, the suspect came out from Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m., hours...
95.3 MNC
Man, 46, arrested on OWI charges after injury crash in Goshen
A Goshen man who blew nearly two times the legal limit after a crash in which two juveniles were injured. The collision happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Goshen. Police arrived to find three vehicles involved in the crash. The...
WNDU
Man sentenced to 10 years probation for role in fatal robbery of Goshen man
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a fatal robbery in 2020. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Pascual Ramirez III pled guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts. Ahead of his sentencing, Sara Brownlee, Roberts’ girlfriend, and mother of his child, expressed her feelings on the plea agreement, saying:
Lima News
Suspect at large in Kalida bank robbery
KALIDA —Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Union Bank Company in Kalida on Saturday morning. According to a release from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, a lone man approached a teller at the Union Bank branch located at 110 E. North St., Kalida, around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
WANE-TV
ISP: Ohio man arrested after driving at nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Akron, Ohio man faces multiple felony charges after reportedly driving through Whitley County at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). On Friday morning, a state trooper noticed the suspect, 31-year-old Alex J. Kincaid, reportedly driving 22...
95.3 MNC
Three people seriously hurt in crash at Clinton & Greene in Goshen
Three people received serious injuries in a crash that happened in Goshen. Police were called just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to the area of Clinton Street and Greene Road where they found a 37-year-old man with injuries to his spine and ribs. A 60-year-old man suffered injuries...
WANE-TV
New Haven police search for suspect after 2 ‘valuable’ packages stolen
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) asked the public for information regarding a suspect who stole “valuable” packages from the porch of a local residence. According to the NHPD, two “valuable packages” were stolen from a residence in the Tanglewood...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder. It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
WANE-TV
Crews battle fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory, firefighters responded to the 15600 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.
WANE-TV
Pio Market starts GoFundMe after crash destroys front entrance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a recent crash destroyed the entrance to Pio Market in northeast Fort Wayne, the owner, Neal Butler, started a GoFundMe in order to pay for the unexpected costs. According to the GoFundMe, the driver left the scene after crashing into the front door,...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
