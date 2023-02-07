Read full article on original website
THE PIONEERS: Horne, Bell to navigate young LSA team to postseason
Lutheran South Academy Pioneers softball returns to action this Thursday with high expectations for their new season. In 2022, LSA won the school’s fourth district title, followed by advancement through the playoffs that were eventually cut short by division rivals and State Runner-Up, FBCA in the State Semis (4-2).
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Falls HS senior Orlando Horton Jr.
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Clear Falls High School senior guard Orlando Horton, Jr. Horton is having a fantastic season so far, as his leadership is the reason they’re competing for a district championship. “He’s just a really special talent,” said...
VYPE’s Houston Hot 100 1.0 for the Class of 2024
The recruiting game never stops, especially in this college football climate. For over a decade, VYPE has dropped it's Hot 100 Recruits for the next season. With National Signing Day over and Junior Days underway, it's time to unveil the next collection of college prospects. The Class of 2024 is...
2nd annual HBCU All-Star game to be held at Texas Southern University
HOUSTON – HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena on Sunday, April 2. The basketball game will feature the best talent from the...
Ruth Simmons will resign early as president of Prairie View A&M University
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ruth Simmons, president of the historically Black Prairie View A&M University, said Friday she will resign at the end of February, four months earlier than her expected resignation date, June 1.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence
Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. A focus on...
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
BHM Spotlight: Unique ‘micro winery’ concept open in Missouri City
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A trio of Black women in Missouri City is pouring their hearts into a new concept and shaking up an old industry. The concept is called Wine Vibes. Business partners and friends Sheri Lawal Price and Phelicia Colvin say it’s been years in the making.
Donnie Houston is the MC of H-Town’s hip-hop history
HOUSTON – One night in August 1973, an artist named DJ Kool Herc set down two vinyl disks, scratching them in a way that sounded unusual at the time. He could not have guessed what impact that one moment would ultimately have on music. Since then, other artists from...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren't many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo.
Katy man leads Texas troopers on high speed chase while recording video posted on YouTube
A 23-year-old Katy man is out on bond after he fled from Texas state troopers three different times, twice at high speeds and once on foot. In Allen Lynch’s most recent pursuit on Feb. 4 on the Katy Freeway, he documented each step of escaping and hiding in a video posted on YouTube.
How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage
Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
