THE PIONEERS: Horne, Bell to navigate young LSA team to postseason

Lutheran South Academy Pioneers softball returns to action this Thursday with high expectations for their new season. In 2022, LSA won the school’s fourth district title, followed by advancement through the playoffs that were eventually cut short by division rivals and State Runner-Up, FBCA in the State Semis (4-2).
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Falls HS senior Orlando Horton Jr.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Clear Falls High School senior guard Orlando Horton, Jr. Horton is having a fantastic season so far, as his leadership is the reason they’re competing for a district championship. “He’s just a really special talent,” said...
VYPE’s Houston Hot 100 1.0 for the Class of 2024

The recruiting game never stops, especially in this college football climate. For over a decade, VYPE has dropped it's Hot 100 Recruits for the next season. With National Signing Day over and Junior Days underway, it's time to unveil the next collection of college prospects. The Class of 2024 is...
2nd annual HBCU All-Star game to be held at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON – HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena on Sunday, April 2. The basketball game will feature the best talent from the...
Ruth Simmons will resign early as president of Prairie View A&M University

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ruth Simmons, president of the historically Black Prairie View A&M University, said Friday she will resign at the end of February, four months earlier than her expected resignation date, June 1.
Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence

Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. A focus on...
Donnie Houston is the MC of H-Town’s hip-hop history

HOUSTON – One night in August 1973, an artist named DJ Kool Herc set down two vinyl disks, scratching them in a way that sounded unusual at the time. He could not have guessed what impact that one moment would ultimately have on music. Since then, other artists from...
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage

Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
