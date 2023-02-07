Read full article on original website
Earnings Previews: Affirm, Disney, MGM Resorts, Robinhood
One Dow stock and three others are set to report quarterly results after markets close on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
theblock.co
Argo Blockchain mined 14% more bitcoin in January than December
Argo Blockchain produced 168 BTC in January and made $3.42 million. That’s 14% more bitcoin than it mined in December. Argo Blockchain's bitcoin mining production increased 14% in January, producing 168 BTC, compared to 147 BTC in December 2022. "The increase in BTC mined was primarily due to fewer...
3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023
Some of last year's biggest losers are this year's biggest winners.
Robinhood’s $57 Million Error Leads to Earnings Miss
The processing error led CEO Vlad Tenev to cancel 2022 bonuses for top executives
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now
While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Pinterest: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January
Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Disney Beats Expectations in Fiscal Q1, As Wall Street Looks to Bob Iger for Corporate Reset
The Walt Disney Co. beat Wall Street expectations in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, posting stronger revenues and earnings than anticipated. And the solid quarter comes at a critical moment for Disney, which is now once again being led by CEO Bob Iger. The street expects Iger to outline a corporate strategy to bring profitability to streaming, and possibly how he plans to deal with thorny issues like what to do with Hulu or ESPN.More from The Hollywood ReporterTake-Two Lowers Guidance, Plans Cost-Cutting Amid "Challenging" Gaming MarketActivision Blizzard Sees Record Net Bookings As Costs Weigh Down Balance SheetApple Misses Earnings...
theblock.co
Tether reports $700 million Q4 net profit in latest attestation report
Tether issued its latest attestation report, saying its assets exceeded its liabilities as of December 2022. The company said it had a net profit of $700 million in Q4 — which it says is additional to its reserves. Stablecoin issuer Tether released its latest attestation report on Thursday, reporting...
US News and World Report
Oil Surges More Than 3% as Fed's Powell Eases Rate Hike Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 8
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Wednesday, with three gaining and the other 16 declining. Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $22,843 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.
Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.
