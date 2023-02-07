Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Money Americans Saved at Every Age in 2022
In 2022, Americans reported saving an average of $5,011, with millennials reporting the greatest overall savings of $6,043. In fact, 54% of adults met or exceeded their 2022 savings goals, a recent Wealth Watch survey conducted by New York Life found. The survey profiled 4,410 Americans on their annual savings, financial concerns, debts and 2023 financial goals.
Here's What's Happening With Home Prices as Mortgage Rates Fall
In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
Pre-Tax Vs. Roth 401(K): Deciding Which to Use for Retirement Is Trickier Than You Think
The choice between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) contributions may be trickier than you expect, financial experts say. While pre-tax 401(k) deposits offer an upfront tax break, the funds grow tax-deferred, meaning you'll owe levies upon withdrawal. By contrast, Roth 401(k) contributions happen after taxes, but your future earnings grow tax-free.
Betting on the Super Bowl? Here's How It Will Affect Your Tax Bill
If you win money betting on the Super Bowl this weekend, don't spend it all at once — you'll have to pay taxes on those earnings. The money you win through gambling — whether that's through gambling sites or apps, casinos, raffles or fantasy sports leagues — is considered taxable income by the Internal Revenue Service. The fair market value of non-cash prizes is taxed, too.
Consumer Reports: What to Buy in February
Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has some great opportunities to save on purchases big and small. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.
