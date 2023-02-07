ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West University Place, TX

Texas' Best "Under the Radar" Restaurant

We all have a favorite local restaurant that we believe is extremely underrated. Whether it’s because of its plain appearance, hidden location, or lack of exposure, there's no denying these restaurants serve amazing food and everyone should know it.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Market Street – The Woodlands Names the Latest Additions to the Retail and Restaurant Scene

THE WOODLANDS, TX – A new year brings much-anticipated openings to the dining and shopping options to guests at Market Street in The Woodlands. The shopping, dining and entertainment destination is experiencing a transformative moment as it diversifies the property’s tenant mix with the addition of a variety of new boutiques and restaurants.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
US105

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Walmart reveals why it's closing Westheimer Parkway location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing because it was "underperforming" financially according to company executives. "While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

It’s bead and umbrella time!

I’m forecasting literally thousands of umbrellas tonight as Mardi Gras begins! See photo above!!. This afternoon, The George Mitchell Award will honor Rudy and Donna Teichman for their long-standing support of Galveston’s Mardi Gras and original role back in the 1980s using their tug boats to bring over the first floats from New Orleans. A Family Gras procession follows and tonight at 8:30 p.m. the big Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade holds forth! A big congrats to the Teichman family including my friend, Brian Teichman!
GALVESTON, TX

