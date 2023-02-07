Veggie lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is expanding into the plant-based culinary world with a brand new sandwich and they are testing it out right here in South Carolina. The popular fried chicken chain is rolling out a new "plant-forward" menu item that doesn't have any chicken. The new sandwich will be made with cauliflower, which director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage called the "hero" of the new sandwich inspired by the chain's famous original fried chicken sandwich.The veggie has long-been used by many as a substitute for meaty items, such as chicken wings.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO