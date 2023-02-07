ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

THE PIONEERS: Horne, Bell to navigate young LSA team to postseason

Lutheran South Academy Pioneers softball returns to action this Thursday with high expectations for their new season. In 2022, LSA won the school’s fourth district title, followed by advancement through the playoffs that were eventually cut short by division rivals and State Runner-Up, FBCA in the State Semis (4-2).
HOUSTON, TX
VYPE’s Houston Hot 100 1.0 for the Class of 2024

The recruiting game never stops, especially in this college football climate. For over a decade, VYPE has dropped it's Hot 100 Recruits for the next season. With National Signing Day over and Junior Days underway, it's time to unveil the next collection of college prospects. The Class of 2024 is...
HOUSTON, TX
2nd annual HBCU All-Star game to be held at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON – HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena on Sunday, April 2. The basketball game will feature the best talent from the...
HOUSTON, TX
Spectacular Sunday, storms return Tuesday

Although we started the day cool, an abundance of sunshine is helping us warm up! We will have a light breeze from the southwest and highs in the mid-60s. No issues for watch parties!. Monday’s Forecast:. Monday will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the lower 70s....
GALVESTON, TX
How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage

Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
HOUSTON, TX
Ruth Simmons will resign early as president of Prairie View A&M University

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ruth Simmons, president of the historically Black Prairie View A&M University, said Friday she will resign at the end of February, four months earlier than her expected resignation date, June 1.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Fun-filled weekend: Mardi Gras Galveston Parade street closures

GALVESTON, Texas – Thousands of people will flock to the island this weekend for all the Mardi Gras fun in Galveston. There will be parades, concerts and more fun to be enjoyed, and this means you’ve got to prepare for a lot of extra traffic, especially on the Gulf Freeway and in and around the island.
GALVESTON, TX
Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence

Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. A focus on...
HOUSTON, TX
Shelter-in-place order lifted for certain areas of west Harris County after chemical leak detected inside warehouse, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – A shelter-in-place issued for residents in certain areas of west Harris County has been lifted after a chemical leak containing anhydrous ammonia was detected at a warehouse Sunday morning, officials said. The order was issued at around 9 a.m., urging residents to stay inside as crews...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Foreign fugitive wanted for robbery in home country, accused of entering US 10 times captured, officials say

HOUSTON – A fugitive who has reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally on several occasions has been located and sent back to Mexico. Officials with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office say they were able to remove the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
HOUSTON, TX

