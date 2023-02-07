Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
THE PIONEERS: Horne, Bell to navigate young LSA team to postseason
Lutheran South Academy Pioneers softball returns to action this Thursday with high expectations for their new season. In 2022, LSA won the school’s fourth district title, followed by advancement through the playoffs that were eventually cut short by division rivals and State Runner-Up, FBCA in the State Semis (4-2).
VYPE’s Houston Hot 100 1.0 for the Class of 2024
The recruiting game never stops, especially in this college football climate. For over a decade, VYPE has dropped it's Hot 100 Recruits for the next season. With National Signing Day over and Junior Days underway, it's time to unveil the next collection of college prospects. The Class of 2024 is...
2nd annual HBCU All-Star game to be held at Texas Southern University
HOUSTON – HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena on Sunday, April 2. The basketball game will feature the best talent from the...
Snacking for Super Bowl Sunday? Here are some healthy options to make on game day
HOUSTON – As you make your grocery list for Sunday’s big game, consider these healthy snacks, according to Dr. Christine Le from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. They’ll help fill you up so you might not be as tempted by high-calorie foods. Cheese trays. “The cheese and nut tray is...
Spectacular Sunday, storms return Tuesday
Although we started the day cool, an abundance of sunshine is helping us warm up! We will have a light breeze from the southwest and highs in the mid-60s. No issues for watch parties!. Monday’s Forecast:. Monday will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the lower 70s....
How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage
Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Katy man leads Texas troopers on high speed chase while recording video posted on YouTube
A 23-year-old Katy man is out on bond after he fled from Texas state troopers three different times, twice at high speeds and once on foot. In Allen Lynch’s most recent pursuit on Feb. 4 on the Katy Freeway, he documented each step of escaping and hiding in a video posted on YouTube.
First female and Black-owned mobile bar with unique cocktail drinks and Jell-O shots
Houston – It’s mobile, unique, and the first female Black-owned mobile bar in Houston. Brittany Eckwood is the owner of the mobile bar Baby J’s Jell-O. She started her business with her father in 2018, and today the father-daughter duo is sharing three of her concocted recipes great for Valentine’s Day.
Ruth Simmons will resign early as president of Prairie View A&M University
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ruth Simmons, president of the historically Black Prairie View A&M University, said Friday she will resign at the end of February, four months earlier than her expected resignation date, June 1.
Passenger killed in west Houston crash after driver slams into tree during argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman died in a crash when the vehicle she was riding in slammed into a tree in west Houston Thursday night, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue around 10:41 p.m. According...
Fun-filled weekend: Mardi Gras Galveston Parade street closures
GALVESTON, Texas – Thousands of people will flock to the island this weekend for all the Mardi Gras fun in Galveston. There will be parades, concerts and more fun to be enjoyed, and this means you’ve got to prepare for a lot of extra traffic, especially on the Gulf Freeway and in and around the island.
Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence
Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. A focus on...
PHOTOS: Katy estate on market for $2.8M is grand -- and so is the chicken coop
KATY, Texas – There’s a home on the market for $2.8 million with a lot of house and a lot of land, but it’s not the human areas that we’re eyeing solely -- it’s the ones for the happy chickens out back. However, let’s start...
Shelter-in-place order lifted for certain areas of west Harris County after chemical leak detected inside warehouse, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – A shelter-in-place issued for residents in certain areas of west Harris County has been lifted after a chemical leak containing anhydrous ammonia was detected at a warehouse Sunday morning, officials said. The order was issued at around 9 a.m., urging residents to stay inside as crews...
1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
2 killed after suspected drunk, speeding driver crashes into forklift in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are dead after the suspected drunk, speeding driver of their car crashed into a forklift on Houston’s south side Thursday night. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash took place in the 2700 block of Bellfort Road, west of SH-288, at around 6:38 p.m.
Foreign fugitive wanted for robbery in home country, accused of entering US 10 times captured, officials say
HOUSTON – A fugitive who has reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally on several occasions has been located and sent back to Mexico. Officials with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office say they were able to remove the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
