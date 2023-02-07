Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
Tri-City Herald
Will Colts Need to Start Looking for New OL Coach?
As the Indianapolis Colts narrow their search for a head coach, they may soon need to look for a new coach along the offensive line. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser is the leading candidate to replace George Warhop as the offensive line coach of the Houston Texans.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes Gives Thanks for NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Everything is on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, as both teams have been building to this moment for months. For Kansas City, their action-packed offseason saw general manager Brett Veach trade superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and subsequently retool the receiver room in his absence. Additionally, multiple changes on the defensive side of the ball led to a high reliance on veteran newcomers and rookies alike. A 14-3 regular season ensued, and the Chiefs are back in their third Super Bowl in four years with a chance to secure ring No. 2 in that span.
Tri-City Herald
DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Gonna Get Scary’ For Seahawks Opponents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. - When Super Bowl LVII kicks off this weekend at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks will be bystanders like 29 other teams watching a new champion earn the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. But following an unexpected playoff berth this season behind the leadership of...
Tri-City Herald
What Contract Should Lions Offer Justin Jackson?
The Detroit Lions' running backs room, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, put together a solid season in 2022. And, it wasn't just because of the performance of the two aforementioned backs. It was also because of the play of Justin Jackson, who was acquired by Lions general manager...
Tri-City Herald
‘What Are We Doing?’: Stefon Diggs Reflects on Bills’ Playoff Shortcomings
The Buffalo Bills entered the season with lofty expectations, seen by many as the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl. It isn't hard to see why they were the heavy favorites either. From the duo of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs to linebacker Matt Milano, the Bills are not lacking talent.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Hire ‘Extremely Respected’ Director of Player Health
The Detroit Lions struggled with injuries the early portion of the 2022 season. "No, I don’t feel like it’s something that we did different," said Campbell, when asked about the number of injuries impacting his team in early October. "I mean, I don’t feel like it’s because of the way that we went about stuff. And, I think things happen in this game. I mean, some teams they don’t -- they don’t put everybody on these injury reports. Some of them will practice, they don’t practice. So, I’m just trying to be open and put everybody on here (injury reports)."
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Trust’ Coach? CeeDee Lamb ‘Can’t Wait’
FRISCO - "Trust.''. Some of the critics of the Dallas Cowboys, and in particular coach Mike McCarthy, either cannot or will not understand it. But as McCarthy works to take his Dak Prescott-led offense to another level in 2023, having moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the people who do understand do seem to be fired about about it.
Tri-City Herald
Whatever Happens, Super Bowl LVII Will be Last Time These Eagles Play Together
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Win or lose Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, this will be the last time you will see this Eagles team together. Ever. There will be changes in personnel, as always, but on a team that has more than a dozen key free agents, the offseason could bring the kind of churn unseen in years for this roster.
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Host Dwane Casey & Pistons: Injury Reports, Odds, Channels, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look for a bounce-back victory Sunday afternoon when they host the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will call the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket will broadcast for Detroit.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Reggie Jackson to Sign With Nuggets
Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is poised to sign with the Nuggets after his contract was bought out by the Hornets, according ESPN. Jackson was traded by the Clippers to Charlotte in exchange for Mason Plumlee ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. After the deal, Jackson hit the market, and it looks as if he will be joining the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Tri-City Herald
Schwartz scores twice in Kraken’s 4-3 win over Flyers
Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers. Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing...
