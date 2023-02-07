Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ole Miss women host Kentucky tonight at 6. Here's all you need to know + conference standings
The action turns back to the hardwood tonight at the SJB Pavilion when the Ole Miss Rebels host the Kentucky Wildcats in women's basketball. Thhe Rebels (19-5, 8-3 SEC) look to notch their 20th victory of the season when they take on the Wildcats (10-13, 2-9 SEC). Ole Miss has...
Visit set for '24 defensive back from Georgia
A new visitor is expected this spring.
Ole Miss goes toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State in Mexico
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – No. 25 Ole Miss softball went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State and one of the top pitchers in the nation, falling 0-3 Sunday evening at Nancy Almaraz Field. Aynslie Furbush tossed an impressive 5.1 innings against the number three team in the country, giving the Rebels (2-2, 0-0 SEC) a chance to pull the upset. Unfortunately, the Cowgirls (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) held strong on defense to keep Ole Miss off the scoreboard.
Final weekend of Ole Miss baseball preseason intrasquads in the books. Who stood out?
Game week has officially begin for the defending national champions. The Rebels just put a bow on preseason intrasquad play ahead of their season opener this weekend. In the meantime, let's check out who stood out over the final preseason weekend. On Friday, the Rebels gave Hunter Elliott a bigger...
Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know
Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
