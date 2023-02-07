ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ole Miss goes toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – No. 25 Ole Miss softball went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State and one of the top pitchers in the nation, falling 0-3 Sunday evening at Nancy Almaraz Field. Aynslie Furbush tossed an impressive 5.1 innings against the number three team in the country, giving the Rebels (2-2, 0-0 SEC) a chance to pull the upset. Unfortunately, the Cowgirls (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) held strong on defense to keep Ole Miss off the scoreboard.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know

Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy