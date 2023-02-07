Read full article on original website
Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
National Farm Machinery Show returns to Expo Center next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The country's largest indoor farm show is getting ready to kick off in Kentucky. The 2023 National Farm Machinery Show is happening at the Kentucky Expo center from Feb. 15-18. The show features more than 900 booths of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and farming services. It'll...
New Albany florist preparing for Valentine's Day after more than a century in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany florist has been sharing the love on Valentine's Day for four generations. Nance Floral Shoppe on Spring Street has been preparing flower arrangements on Valentine's Day for decades. The annual love-centric celebration in February is one of the shop's busiest days of the year, right along with Mother's Day.
WDRB KITCHEN PLAYBOOK | Try out these super recipes for your gameday celebrations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When most people think of how to celebrate the Super Bowl, it often has something to do with food. To help you make the right call with what to serve as part of your game day spread, we've gathered some fan favorite recipes to help satisfy your taste buds!
Betting big on the Big Game but still not if you're in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Gaming Association predicts that betting on the Super Bowl may add up to $16 billion. The number of wagers go beyond the game. You can bet on the length of the National Anthem, who wins the coin toss and number of points just to name a few.
IMAGES | East Louisville's 113-year-old Boxhill estate listed for $5.75 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive, historic estate overlooking the Ohio River in east Louisville just hit the market, and the proceeds from the sale will go straight to Bellarmine University. The Boxhill estate, built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, just south of River Road in east Louisville's Glenview...
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford works near...
Louisville woman opens own coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
CPR demonstrations to take place at UofL basketball games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halftime at two upcoming Louisville basketball games will include a life-saving lesson. UofL doctors will lead a CPR demonstration alongside former NBA and UofL basketball star Darrell Griffith and members of the American Heart Association. It'll happen at the UofL women's game on Sunday against Clemson,...
JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
LMPD says 1 injured in early morning crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt after a car flipped on I-64 early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the Westbound lanes approaching the Cannons Lane exit. Louisville Metro Police confirms one person was hurt. A WDRB News crew saw two cars with damage at...
'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
Silver Creek Schools considering later start times for next school year
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is considering changing its start time for students. Chad Briggs, the Superintendent of Silver Creek Schools, said he believes pushing start times back could bring several benefits, from allowing students more time to sleep, as well as alleviate traffic backups during drop off and pick up times.
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
Manual H.S. football player shot in the back receives full athletic scholarship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A duPont Manual High School senior who was shot in the back at age 16 will graduate as the ultimate story of grace and grit. Last week, two years after the attack, Howie Gant signed a letter of intent to play football at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, on a full athletic scholarship.
St. Matthews Police increasing patrols after 3 robberies at gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police are encouraging people to be on high-alert after multiple robberies at a Kroger gas station. There have been three robberies in the past three weeks at the gas station on Hubbards Lane and Westport Road, causing police to increase its patrols in the area.
Oldham County school board member resigns after 21 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 21 years, Oldham County School Board member Joyce Fletcher is stepping down. She didn't give a reason for her resignation, but said in a letter to the school board and the district that it had been her "honor to serve." "This school district remains one...
