Jeffersonville, IN

Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
National Farm Machinery Show returns to Expo Center next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The country's largest indoor farm show is getting ready to kick off in Kentucky. The 2023 National Farm Machinery Show is happening at the Kentucky Expo center from Feb. 15-18. The show features more than 900 booths of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and farming services. It'll...
KENTUCKY STATE
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CPR demonstrations to take place at UofL basketball games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halftime at two upcoming Louisville basketball games will include a life-saving lesson. UofL doctors will lead a CPR demonstration alongside former NBA and UofL basketball star Darrell Griffith and members of the American Heart Association. It'll happen at the UofL women's game on Sunday against Clemson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD says 1 injured in early morning crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt after a car flipped on I-64 early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the Westbound lanes approaching the Cannons Lane exit. Louisville Metro Police confirms one person was hurt. A WDRB News crew saw two cars with damage at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Silver Creek Schools considering later start times for next school year

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is considering changing its start time for students. Chad Briggs, the Superintendent of Silver Creek Schools, said he believes pushing start times back could bring several benefits, from allowing students more time to sleep, as well as alleviate traffic backups during drop off and pick up times.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Oldham County school board member resigns after 21 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 21 years, Oldham County School Board member Joyce Fletcher is stepping down. She didn't give a reason for her resignation, but said in a letter to the school board and the district that it had been her "honor to serve." "This school district remains one...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

