'Hundreds' of pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms seized from Framingham home

FRAMINGHAM — Detectives seized "hundreds" of pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms last week after an investigation into the sale and growth of the illegal substance.

No one has been arrested, but criminal charges will soon be filed in Framingham District Court, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Monday. Police did not release the name of the person they suspect was growing the mushrooms.

Members of the MetroWest Drug Task Force, which is comprised of detectives from Framingham, Ashland, Natick and Marlborough, received information about the sale of the Psilocybin mushrooms and conducted a two-week investigation.

"The MetroWest Drug Task Force investigated and was able to identify a single-family home being used to cultivate, package and distribute the hallucinogenic drug," according to a press release from the agency.

At about 2 p.m. last Thursday, the task force served a search warrant at a Circle Drive home. Inside, detectives found what they described as a "large-scale" grow operating.

"Ultimately, hundreds of pounds of growing and dried mushrooms were either seized or destroyed, and the grow was dismantled," according to the release. "In addition to full mushrooms, compounding materials and a manual pill-press along with loaded unmarked capsules containing Psilocybin were discovered and seized."

Detectives also found $37,000 in cash inside a safe. They believe the money is proceeds from the sale of mushrooms.

Detectives did not have a total weight of the mushrooms or street value, Mickens said. But according to a federal Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet, an ounce of mushrooms could cost up to $200.

The person accused of operating the growing operation will be charged with the manufacturing, distribution and possession of a Class C substance with the intent to distribute. A court date has not been set.

"As with all illegal drug enterprises, the goal of the operation is to make illegal money," the press release from the task force states. "That money and the drugs themselves create an environment that invites additional crime to include violent crimes. People who live near these illegal operations are potentially subjected to collateral damage and community disorder that surrounds them. The Cities and Towns that comprise the MetroWest Drug Task force will always seek to remove these potential dangers from their community regardless of who is involved or what illegal substance is being sold."

