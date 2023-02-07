Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMedina, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lady Dee Dee Tufts and Designer Palace Hold 49th Fashion Show while Addressing Social Cause: Stop the ViolenceBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter. According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder. Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8. Her...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
cleveland19.com
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
'This is a very sad and unfortunate incident': Euclid Police officers shoot aggressive dog during kidnapping investigation
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police officers shot an aggressive dog on Monday during a kidnapping investigation. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say it happened when the Euclid Police Department was assisting the Cleveland...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area
HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
WKYC
Suspect wanted after woman shot to death in Collinwood
Authorities believe the victim was shot by the father of her 7-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly taken from the scene but later found in Elyria.
Chronicle-Telegram
Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted
ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
Chronicle-Telegram
Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors
ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
2 boys struck by gunfire Saturday in Tremont
The shootings happened Saturday near the intersection of West 7th and Jefferson avenues, police said Sunday.
Suspect indicted for smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop
A federal grand jury indicted a Cleveland man accused of taking part in a smash and grab robbery at an Akron gun shop back in November.
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for passing several counterfeit $100 bills in Lorain, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of passing several counterfeit $100 bills is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Lorain Police are also warning businesses to carefully inspect all cash that comes through. Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect...
cleveland19.com
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after stolen car flips over on I-90 West in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen car flipped over on I-90 West in Cleveland, according to police officials. ODOT said the crash shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters treated multiple residents for CO poisoning late Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to 2 Bratenahl Place around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials said the CO readings inside the building were high and the residents were evacuated. According to firefighters, a faulty generator was the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 missing men
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two men who went missing after a family gathering earlier this month. According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11. Family members told police the men...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13. Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according...
Suspect in murder of Bedford 13-year-old arrested in Georgia
The man suspected of murdering a 13-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old in Bedford last month has been arrested in Georgia.
Comments / 2