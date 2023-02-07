ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area

HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted

ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors

ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters treated multiple residents for CO poisoning late Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to 2 Bratenahl Place around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials said the CO readings inside the building were high and the residents were evacuated. According to firefighters, a faulty generator was the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 missing men

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two men who went missing after a family gathering earlier this month. According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11. Family members told police the men...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13. Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according...
CLEVELAND, OH

