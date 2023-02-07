Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Music Educators Association held its annual sing-along event at the Hyatt Louisville Hotel this week. Running from Wednesday, February 8 through February 11, the event showcases the top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in the state of Kentucky. On...
Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to a $10,000 grant from a program at Bellarmine University, a new coffee shop is coming to West Louisville. The owner said it’s one of the only coffee shops in the west end. If you’re not looking you may miss Julee’s Mocha Coffee Shop....
Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run back to the Columbus Zoo on Thursday. In an Instagram post from the Louisville Zoo, they said Lee is going to be paired with Columbus Zoo’s 16-year-old female polar bear Aurora.
V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post. The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up. “You may...
Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
Relief supplies leave Louisville for earthquake ravaged Turkey
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky. For the first time ever, a Safe Haven Baby Box was used in the commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event showcases the...
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook Marketplace. 20-year-old Heaven Simpson was arrested on January 27th on 6 counts of robbery. Reports state victims were in contact with a “Tabitha Hall” Facebook page to purchase...
Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville
JCPS Board member Corrie Shull sits down with WAVE News. Camden Station Elementary School students learn more in STEM education. On Thursday, fourth graders at Camden Station Elementary School took part in a global arcade challenge to help them learn more in STEM education. Hokey Weather Facts 2/9/23. Updated: 19...
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a 10-year-old student in Jeffersonville. Caleb Watson was charged with five counts of child molestation - level one felony and one count of child molestation - level four felony. According to Jeffersonville Police, the department received a report...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday. According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:. KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8. KY 1408...
