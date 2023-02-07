ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run back to the Columbus Zoo on Thursday. In an Instagram post from the Louisville Zoo, they said Lee is going to be paired with Columbus Zoo’s 16-year-old female polar bear Aurora.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post. The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up. “You may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Relief supplies leave Louisville for earthquake ravaged Turkey

Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky. For the first time ever, a Safe Haven Baby Box was used in the commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event showcases the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville

JCPS Board member Corrie Shull sits down with WAVE News. Camden Station Elementary School students learn more in STEM education. On Thursday, fourth graders at Camden Station Elementary School took part in a global arcade challenge to help them learn more in STEM education. Hokey Weather Facts 2/9/23. Updated: 19...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a 10-year-old student in Jeffersonville. Caleb Watson was charged with five counts of child molestation - level one felony and one count of child molestation - level four felony. According to Jeffersonville Police, the department received a report...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday. According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:. KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8. KY 1408...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy