This Fort Worth Crockett Row bar might be getting new life and a new name

The Crockett Row nightclub and sports bar Varsity Tavern may be making a comeback.

After appearing to close down for good in early January , a permit filing with the city of Fort Worth shows the bar is looking to change its name.

The new name would be Tequila Ranch , according to the filing. It is not clear from the records how this incarnation would be different or when it would open.

Bar owner James Hoffman could not be reached for comment Monday.

Varsity Tavern, which opened in 2016, has been fined multiple times for selling alcohol to minors and intoxicated persons, according to TABC records.