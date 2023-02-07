ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Mom charged with DUI after her 5-year-old son dies in rollover crash, GA troopers say

By Tanasia Kenney
 5 days ago

A woman is accused of driving drunk before a rollover crash that killed her 5-year-old son and injured her infant in Bartow County, Georgia, news outlets and state troopers report.

Autumn Nicole Teems Clark, 33, of Rockmart, is facing DUI and other charges following the deadly wreck on Saturday, Feb. 4, on GA Highway 113, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Clark was headed southbound and failed to maintain her lane as she rounded a curve, troopers said. Her Hyundai Sonata skidded off the road into the grass median where it “struck a culvert and overturned multiple times.”

The vehicle then came to an uncontrolled stop in the median.

A 5-year-old who was in the backseat died at the scene, according to state troopers. The driver, later identified as Clark, and an infant were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Clark was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide , failure to maintain lane and a seat belt violation in addition to the DUI charge, online records show. She was booked into the Bartow County Jail and released after posting a $6,175 bond.

The infant was released to his dad, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bartow County is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Comments / 3

Gwen Pruitt
5d ago

she really must of had a lot to drink. there is orange or red flags through the median where she flipped. and there is a lot of them.they said the curve, well it's not that big of a curve. to lose control. RIP little baby, why why didn't you have that child seated with his seatbelt.

Reply
3
