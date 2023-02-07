Mom charged with DUI after her 5-year-old son dies in rollover crash, GA troopers say

A woman is accused of driving drunk before a rollover crash that killed her 5-year-old son and injured her infant in Bartow County, Georgia, news outlets and state troopers report.

Autumn Nicole Teems Clark, 33, of Rockmart, is facing DUI and other charges following the deadly wreck on Saturday, Feb. 4, on GA Highway 113, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Clark was headed southbound and failed to maintain her lane as she rounded a curve, troopers said. Her Hyundai Sonata skidded off the road into the grass median where it “struck a culvert and overturned multiple times.”

The vehicle then came to an uncontrolled stop in the median.

A 5-year-old who was in the backseat died at the scene, according to state troopers. The driver, later identified as Clark, and an infant were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Clark was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide , failure to maintain lane and a seat belt violation in addition to the DUI charge, online records show. She was booked into the Bartow County Jail and released after posting a $6,175 bond.

The infant was released to his dad, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bartow County is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Brother of NBA player charged 10 days after deadly DUI crash, Colorado officials say

Pregnant woman dies when accused drunk driver swerves into oncoming traffic, CA cops say

School resource officer found ‘passed out’ in patrol car at red light, Florida cops say