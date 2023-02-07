Hollywood Bowl Reveals 2023 Summer Season Lineup

Janet Jackson is set to open the official 2023 Hollywood Bowl Summer Season with a performance of her Together Again Tour on June 10.

Jackson leads the long list of talent the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) for this year. The season will include dates from Jill Scott , King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard , The Beach Boys , Kool & The Gang , Sparks , Café Tcvba , Portugal. The Man , Maggie Rogers , Louis Tomlinson and more.

Prior to the summer season, the Bowl will also see shows from Reba McEntire , Phish , Andrea Bocelli , Shania Twain and a special celebration for Willie Nelson ’s 90th birthday.

The LA Phil has announced concerts and events running through Sept. 24 with additional artists including Jacob Collier , Buddy Guy , Air Supply , Culture Club , Herbie Hancock , My Morning Jacket and Gladys Knight .

“As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl , I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead,” says LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel in a release. “From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”

This season, the Bowl will also host a special birthday concert, Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute, with a roster of special guests alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by Jones collaborator Jules Buckley. The Bowl will also feature several films in concert including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 , Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and 2001: A Space Odyssey . There will also be a sing-a-long for Sound of Music and Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert that will showcase the music and animation of Disney over the past century including highlights from Snow White to Encanto .

The famed Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will take place June 17-18 with Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Digable Planets, The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, West Coast Get Down and more.

Dudamel will also conduct the LA Phil in Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and, alongside famed Hollywood movie composer John Williams , will share the podium for three special evenings of Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil including a selection of films clips on the big screens.

The LA Phil is also partnering with KCRW to present genre-spanning concerts: Reggae Nights XXI featuring Beres Hammond and Steel Pulse, Portugal. The Man with Chicano Batman and Say She She, Maggie Rogers with Alvvays, Los Auténticos Decadentes and more.

“There is no place like the Hollywood Bowl on a summer night, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for another unforgettable season of music led by the extraordinary vision of Gustavo Dudamel,” said LA Phil chief content and engagement officer Renae Williams Niles .

Check out the full schedule here .