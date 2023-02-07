Read full article on original website
Related
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Kootenai Valley Head Start gets $1 million grant
Kootenai Valley Head Start recently received a $1 million federal grant for the continuation of early childhood education services. The funding, announced by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in January, enables Head Start to continue preparing youth in Lincoln County for their futures. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CH-Head Start Projects program. Program Director Peggy Rayome explained the operation, which has existed for 28 years, in a recent interview. The program receives a 5-year grant which they can reapply for on a rolling basis, she said. Next year the program will be going into the fourth year....
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
905
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0