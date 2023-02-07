Susan Elaine Pierce, 77, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Troy, Montana. She was born Aug. 9, 1945, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Craig; her grandson; and her granddaughter. Susan is survived by her children: Scott (Sheryl) Rode of Renton, Washington, James Rode of Libby, Montana, Roxanne (David) Benefield of Libby, Montana, and Richelle (Tom) Rode of Orofino, Idaho; her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Maryanne (Ray) Luschen of Benson, Minnesota, Marla (Gaylen) Thompson of Pennock, Minnesota, and Madeline (Clinton) Raasch of Willmar, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. There is no service at this time. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

TROY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO