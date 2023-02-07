Read full article on original website
Legals for February, 7 2023
C. Mark Hash Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. W. P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF SUE CAROLYN O’NEILL, Deceased Cause No. DP-23-15 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Jimmy B. O’Neill, the Personal Representative, by certified mail, return...
Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, passed away in a vehicle accident in Kila, Montana, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Aliya was born on March 12, 2012, to Shawn and Krystal Kolb, in Libby, Montana. Aliya was passionate about many things. She had a deep love for animals and the outdoors. She loved horseback riding, fishing, art and skiing. Aliya looked forward to starting barrel racing this spring. It was the thing she was most passionate about. Aliya is preceded in death by her aunt Bethany Banik. Aliya is survived by her parents Shawn Kolb of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Krystal Kolb of Libby, Montana; uncles...
Guy James Uithof
Guy James Uithof was born in Libby, Montana on Jan. 23, 1954, and passed away at Logan Health on Jan. 11, 2023. Guy's parents were Harriet and Albert Uithof, sister Sandra Wells, who has passed, and brother Robert Uithof. Guy graduated and left for Helena Vo Tech in Helena, Montana, and studied auto and diesel mechanics. This is where Guy met his wife Deanna Gibson and soon after married. They had two daughters, Heidi Herbolich (Bill), their sons Tate Herbolich and Riley Herbolich of Helena, Montana, and Tennille Uithof of Kingston, New York. Guy was an original member of the Libby...
Susan Elaine Pierce
Susan Elaine Pierce, 77, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Troy, Montana. She was born Aug. 9, 1945, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Craig; her grandson; and her granddaughter. Susan is survived by her children: Scott (Sheryl) Rode of Renton, Washington, James Rode of Libby, Montana, Roxanne (David) Benefield of Libby, Montana, and Richelle (Tom) Rode of Orofino, Idaho; her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Maryanne (Ray) Luschen of Benson, Minnesota, Marla (Gaylen) Thompson of Pennock, Minnesota, and Madeline (Clinton) Raasch of Willmar, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. There is no service at this time. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Libby trio charged with child endangerment after search of filthy home
Three people are behind bars after a search of a mobile home in Libby turned up dangerous drugs where children were found living in squalid conditions. James William Deloach, Tonya Lynn Deloach and Matthew Manfred Priebe are lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on various charges after a search of a residence by officers from the county Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. James Deloach, 53, is charged with four felonies, including two counts of distribution of dangerous drugs, one each for possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of...
Libby Public Schools enjoy Spirit Week
Breaking up the winter doldrums is never a bad idea and what better way to do it than spirit week? That’s exactly what went on at Libby Public Schools this week with separate themes for each day of the school week. Monday was "Iconic Duo" while Tuesday was ‘Dress like the staff” day. On Wednesday, BBQ Dad squared off against Soccer Mom. Thursday was "Throwback of Yourself" when students recreated an old photo of themselves from their childhood. Today was “Blue and Gold” Day. Keilynn Weilacher and Mrs. Barrick also enjoyed spirit week at Libby Public Schools. (Photo courtesy Libby Public Schools)
Libby man pleads guilty to stealing from sister-in-law
A Libby man accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home last year has agreed to a plea deal. According to court documents, Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft. In exchange for his plea, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss one felony count of burglary. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in the Montana State Prison. Burke appeared in person with his attorney, Charles S. Sprinkle, on Jan. 30. Sprinkle said an agreement had been reached. District Judge Matt Cuffe set the change of plea hearing for Monday, Feb. 6. According to the charging document filed...
Senior commodities distribution set for Feb. 17 at Libby VFW
The Senior Commodities distribution will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the VFW Post 1548 in Libby. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 114 W. 4th St. Applications for low income residents 60 years and older are available at the VFW Monday through Saturday after 12 p.m. For more information, please call Jule at 406-291-2201.
